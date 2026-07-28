Predoc Helps JVS Health Cut Dementia Care Enrollment Delays by 85%

AI-native medical records mobilization reduces retrieval time from 13 days to two, with a 99% CMS acceptance rate

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Predoc, the AI-native medical records platform that delivers complete, usable patient data directly into existing healthcare workflows, today announced a joint study with JVS Health, a Brooklyn-based provider of value-based dementia care, in which the technology reduced average medical record retrieval time by 85%, from 13 days to two.

The improvement resolved a documentation bottleneck delaying the enrollment of dementia patients in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience, or GUIDE, model. JVS Health now reports that approximately 99% of the patients it submits are accepted by CMS.

Founded in 2021, JVS Health uses proprietary technology and a network of providers to support value-based quality standards and clinical outcomes for traditional Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

"Value-based care models can only move as quickly as the documentation infrastructure behind them," said Nish Hari, CEO of Predoc. "GUIDE is an example of a challenge every risk-bearing organization will face. Providers and patients cannot move forward until the right records are found, organized, and made usable. Predoc closes that gap."

How Did Medical Records Become Such a Bottleneck in Modern Healthcare?

Q: Why is accessing medical information still so difficult?

A: Patient information is often spread across health systems, specialty practices, health information exchanges, PDFs, faxed documents, and facilities that are not connected to digital networks. Even when records are available, the specific information a provider needs may be missing, buried, or require manual review.

Q: How does that problem affect the CMS GUIDE model?

A: GUIDE is designed to help people with dementia remain safely at home by supporting care navigation, respite services, medication reconciliation, caregiver education, and other coordinated services. Before those services can begin, participating organizations must obtain records containing the ICD-10 codes needed to confirm each patient's diagnosis.

For JVS Health, which supplements a patient's existing care team, that documentation often sits in the records of a primary care physician, neurologist, health system, or other outside provider. Before implementing Predoc, JVS Health waited nearly two weeks per patient to obtain the required documentation to enroll a patient.

How Predoc Changed the Process

Predoc serves as an operational data layer that retrieves records from digital health information networks and non-connected facilities, curates fragmented clinical documents, and delivers complete patient information directly into existing workflows.

As demonstrated at JVS Health, the result is faster and more reliable access. JVS Health can now screen eligible patients, obtain the documentation needed, and submit to CMS with greater confidence.

Predoc advantages include:

Reduced staff time spent manually finding and reviewing documents

Lower risk of patients falling through the cracks between screening and enrollment

An infrastructure that can scale as a care population grows

"Everyone knows someone with dementia, and supporting that person can quickly become all-consuming," said Seth Hyman, Co-Founder of JVS Health. "Our goal is to support the caregivers that make it possible for patients to remain safe and at home. Predoc gives us faster access to the documentation we need to enroll patients and begin providing that support."

About Predoc

Founded in 2022 by Nishant Hari, Dr. Kaushal Kulkarni, Dr. Priya Mehta, and Alex Daniels, Predoc is an AI-native health information management platform that has streamlined the retrieval, structuring, and analysis of more than 10M pages of medical records. Headquartered in New York, Predoc is on a mission to connect and organize the nation's healthcare data.

About JVS Health

JVS Health is a healthcare organization founded in 2021 by experienced value-based care leaders. Through proprietary technology and a network of leading providers, JVS Health works to streamline and modernize healthcare delivery. The organization supports ACO REACH and partners with providers to manage value-based quality standards and improve clinical outcomes for traditional Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

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SOURCE Predoc