PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES RECORD SECOND QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CLEVELAND, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) today reported record financial results for its second quarter of 2026.

Q2 2026 highlights:

Record quarterly net sales of $212.7 million, an increase of 25% from Q2 2025 and 21% from Q1 2026.

Record quarterly USA sales, with growth of 32% from Q2 2025 and 12% from Q1 2026, driven by robust demand in energy markets, with communications markets also providing increases.

Gross profit margin of 34.3%, up 160 basis points from Q2 2025 and 300 basis points from Q1 2026.

Record quarterly diluted EPS of $4.49 per share, up 75% from Q2 2025 and more than doubling from Q1 2026.

Net sales in the second quarter of 2026 were $212.7 million compared to $169.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, a 25% increase. PLP-USA continued its strong 2026 performance driven primarily by growth in energy sales. All International segments also contributed, with each segment increasing sales from Q2 2025. The Americas segment also benefited from the acquisition of Delta Star Conetores Electricos Ltda ("Delta Star") in May 2026. Foreign currency translation increased second-quarter 2026 net sales by $6.0 million.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, was $21.5 million, or $4.49 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2025. The increase in net income was primarily driven by higher sales volumes, favorable product mix, fixed cost leverage and the benefit of price increases enacted in 2025. This increase was partially offset by increases in selling costs and investments in personnel supporting strategic market growth in our core product offerings, primarily for sales, sales support and engineering resources. Tariff headwinds also continued to impact net income. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of $0.5 million on the second quarter of 2026 net income.

Net sales increased 22% to $389.0 million for the first six months of 2026 compared to $318.1 million for the first six months of 2025. All segments realized a year-over-year increase in net sales due to higher volumes of energy and communications sales, driven most significantly by PLP-USA with a 29% net sales growth. Foreign currency translation rates increased net sales by $13.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2026, was $32.0 million, or $6.62 per diluted share, compared to $24.2 million, or $4.89 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2025. The increase in net income was due to higher sales volumes and the benefit of price increases enacted in 2025, partially offset by higher personnel and selling costs, tariff expenses and a higher effective tax rate for the six-month period. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of $0.7 million on six-month 2026 net income.

"What a quarter! I am so proud of our global team's execution, which delivered record second-quarter and first-half results," said Rob Ruhlman, Executive Chairman. "Our quarterly net sales and EPS, the highest in the Company's history, reflect the strength of demand in our core energy and communications markets and the resilience of our global operations. Our steadfast commitment to domestic manufacturing continues to provide a strategic advantage, with PLP-USA delivering exceptional 32% sales growth in the quarter. Our international segments continued to provide strong contributions, with each segment providing sales increases. In a very challenging operating environment, I am most encouraged by our 300-basis-point improvement in gross profit margin in Q2 2026 compared to Q1 2026, reflecting the effectiveness of our pricing strategies, supply chain discipline, and ongoing investment in operational efficiency. Our balance sheet remains a source of strength, providing flexibility to pursue strategic growth opportunities while continuing to invest in our people and facilities. In the second quarter, we welcomed Delta Star, located in Salto, Brazil, to the PLP family. Delta Star provides significant operational support to accelerate growth in our U.S. substation business while also expanding our substation portfolio in the South American region."

"While we celebrate a record second quarter, we remain vigilant in monitoring the evolving tariff and geopolitical landscape, and I believe our significant U.S. manufacturing footprint, diversified global operations, and financially sound position make us well-equipped to navigate these challenges and continue investing in our business. Our focus is unchanged: provide our customers with the high-quality products and superior customer service they have come to expect from PLP."

A presentation on second-quarter results will also be available on PLP's website at www.plp.com/investor-relations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the Company, including those statements regarding the Company's and management's beliefs and expectations concerning the Company's future performance or anticipated financial results, among others. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in those statements. Among other things, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements include the uncertainty in global business conditions and the economy due to factors such as inflation, rising interest rates, tariffs, labor disruptions, military conflict, international hostilities, political instability, exchange rates, natural disasters and health epidemics, the strength of demand and availability of funding for the Company's products (including in light of price increases) and the mix of products sold, the relative degree of competitive and customer price pressure on the Company's products, the cost, availability and quality of raw materials required for the manufacture of products and customer demand, opportunities for business growth through acquisitions and the ability to successfully integrate any acquired businesses, changes in regulations and tax rates, security breaches, litigation and claims and the Company's ability to continue to develop proprietary technology and maintain high-quality products and customer service to meet or exceed new industry performance standards and individual customer expectations, and other factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 5, 2026 and subsequent filings with the SEC. The Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's other filings with the SEC can be found on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY (PLPC)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET



June 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 (Thousands of dollars, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 76,212

$ 83,389 Accounts receivable, net 151,180

113,175 Inventories, net 147,815

148,730 Prepaid expenses 13,579

12,961 Other current assets 7,730

5,206 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 396,516

363,461 Property, plant and equipment, net 227,558

222,781 Goodwill 36,419

30,684 Other intangible assets, net 9,458

10,140 Deferred income taxes 7,205

7,481 Other assets 20,333

19,074 TOTAL ASSETS $ 697,489

$ 653,621 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Trade accounts payable $ 55,916

$ 49,520 Notes payable to banks 1,793

1,213 Current portion of long-term debt 5,065

5,392 Accrued compensation and other benefits 28,619

29,207 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,141

29,378 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 132,534

114,710 Long-term debt, less current portion 35,919

32,860 Other noncurrent liabilities and deferred income taxes 34,435

30,500 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common shares $2 par value per share, 15,000,000 shares

authorized, 4,880,701 and 4,907,787 issued and outstanding, at

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 13,893

13,860 Common shares issued to rabbi trust, 222,506 and 222,506 shares at

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (9,586)

(9,586) Deferred compensation liability 9,586

9,586 Paid-in capital 68,604

67,217 Retained earnings 614,326

584,360 Treasury shares, at cost, 2,065,490 and 2,021,940 shares at June 30,

2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (148,777)

(136,554) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (53,503)

(53,365) TOTAL PLPC SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 494,543

475,518 Noncontrolling interest 58

33 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 494,601

475,551 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 697,489

$ 653,621

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025 (Thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



Net sales $ 212,681

$ 169,601

$ 388,959

$ 318,142 Cost of products sold 139,669

114,202

260,727

214,072 GROSS PROFIT 73,012

55,399

128,232

104,070 Costs and expenses













Selling 15,388

13,092

29,157

25,273 General and administrative 21,529

18,665

42,582

36,291 Research and engineering 7,155

5,695

13,891

11,174 Other operating expense, net 1,038

823

984

1,078

45,110

38,275

86,614

73,816 OPERATING INCOME 27,902

17,124

41,618

30,254 Other income (expense)













Interest income 634

384

1,411

894 Interest expense (239)

(318)

(471)

(694) Other income, net 149

116

218

523

544

182

1,158

723 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 28,446

17,306

42,776

30,977 Income tax expense 6,938

4,606

10,719

6,724 NET INCOME $ 21,508

$ 12,700

$ 32,057

$ 24,253 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling

interests —

5

(25)

(31) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC

SHAREHOLDERS $ 21,508

$ 12,705

$ 32,032

$ 24,222 AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON

STOCK OUTSTANDING:













Basic 4,774

4,932

4,815

4,930 Diluted 4,794

4,955

4,838

4,955 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLPC SHAREHOLDERS:













Basic $ 4.51

$ 2.58

$ 6.65

$ 4.91 Diluted $ 4.49

$ 2.56

$ 6.62

$ 4.89















Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.21

$ 0.20

$ 0.42

$ 0.40

SOURCE Preformed Line Products Company