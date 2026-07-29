Preiss Awarded Management of Two Off-Campus Student Housing Communities Serving UNC Charlotte

$5 Million Capital Investment Planned for Amenity Enhancements, Interior Upgrades, Integrated Smart Tech and Branding

RALEIGH, N.C. and CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Preiss, a national student housing and multifamily owner, developer, and operator, today announced it has been awarded property management of The Mill and The Union, two student housing communities near the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Preiss secured the management contract following the acquisition of both assets by New York-based Triangle Capital Group. The agreement marks Preiss' strategic re-entry into the Charlotte market, expanding its managed portfolio by 569 beds across 230 units.

Exterior of The Mill, an off-campus student housing community near UNC Charlotte. Preiss was recently awarded property management of The Mill and nearby community The Union following their acquisition by Triangle Capital Group. A $5 million capital investment across both properties will fund comprehensive interior upgrades, renovated clubhouses, integrated smart home technology, and full brand transformations. The poolside amenity area at The Union, an off-campus student housing community adjacent to UNC Charlotte. Preiss was recently awarded property management of The Union and nearby community The Mill following their acquisition by Triangle Capital Group. A planned $5 million capital investment across both properties will fund complete overhauls of clubhouse and amenity spaces, interior unit upgrades, integrated smart home technology, and full brand transformations.

The Mill : Located just east of UNC Charlotte, features 386 beds across 131 units in 2x2, 3x3, and 4x4 floor plans.

Located just east of UNC Charlotte, features 386 beds across 131 units in 2x2, 3x3, and 4x4 floor plans. The Union: Located adjacent to campus; features 183 beds across 99 units in studio, 2x2, and 3x3 floor plans.

Ownership plans to invest approximately $5 million in capital improvements across both properties to modernize the communities and elevate the overall resident experience.

Planned upgrades include:

Complete overhaul of both property clubhouses and amenity spaces

Comprehensive interior unit renovations

Integration of smart home technology

Resolution of deferred maintenance items

Full brand transformations for both communities

"We're thrilled to be back in the thriving Charlotte student housing market with these two standout communities," said Mike Kivitz, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Preiss. "Our immediate priority is enhancing the daily living experience for our residents, while working hand-in-hand with Triangle Capital Group to execute their long-term vision for both properties."

About Preiss

Preiss is a Raleigh, North Carolina-based leader in the development, acquisition, and management of conventional multifamily and off-campus student housing. With nearly four decades of expertise, the company is ranked the #11 largest privately held student housing owner-operator in the nation and manages a diverse portfolio across multiple states. For more information, visit https://preiss.com.

About Triangle Capital Group

Triangle Capital Group is a private real estate investment firm, founded in 2009, that focuses on special situations in both equity and debt. The firm combines the infrastructure to acquire and operate real estate with a sophisticated understanding of real estate credit products. Triangle's unique combination of skills allows us to invest "vertically" throughout all parts of the capital structure and "horizontally" across all asset classes. Since inception, Triangle has completed over $2.5 Billion of acquisitions, and has actively managed investments in all asset classes across 30+ states. For more information, visit https://trianglecap.com

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Media Contact: Kasey Munsch, Vice President of Strategic Communications

[email protected] | 919-706-0668

SOURCE Preiss