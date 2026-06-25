Premarket Acquires Maklare AI to Build Residential Real Estate's First Demand Intelligence Platform

Maklare AI co-founder and CEO Oliver Wenner joins Premarket as chief operating officer

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premarket, the agent-only platform centralizing private real estate listings across brokerages into a single searchable network, today announced the acquisition of Maklare AI, a New York-based artificial intelligence company focused on structuring demand-side data in residential real estate. As part of the transaction, Maklare AI co-founder Oliver Wenner joins Premarket as chief operating officer, bringing AI capabilities that accelerate Premarket's intelligence roadmap.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal moment for the residential real estate industry. The rapid fragmentation of listing data — as brokerages and portals move inventory out of shared listing layers and into siloed networks — has created an acute information problem not only for agents but also for buyers and sellers. Premarket was built to solve it: a shared operating layer that centralizes siloed private inventory and buyer demand, giving agents a complete view of the market before it becomes public.

What has remained entirely opaque until now is the demand side.

Residential real estate has long operated with near-complete opacity on buyer demand, relying on anecdotal agent intelligence and historical transaction data to make critical pricing and timing decisions. Maklare AI was founded on the thesis that this opacity is not inevitable. The company developed proprietary AI infrastructure to structure previously siloed and unstructured demand data — extracting actionable signals from buyer behavior, preferences, and intent that have historically disappeared the moment a conversation ends.

Placing those capabilities inside Premarket — across its $4 billion in active New York City private inventory and thousands of active buyers — creates something that has not existed before in residential real estate: a forward-looking demand intelligence platform built on live, structured data from both sides of the private market.

"Real estate listing data is rapidly fragmenting," said Brett Helberg, founder and CEO of Premarket. "Premarket exists to rebuild that shared infrastructure — but on better terms for every agent, brokerage, and their clients. Bringing Oliver and Maklare's AI capabilities into Premarket means we can now do that for both supply and demand simultaneously. It's a meaningful acceleration of everything we're building."

For Wenner, the move brings together parallel bodies of work on the same structural problem. "Real estate has always been a supply-side industry — the stock of available properties is generally known, tracked, and marketed," said Wenner. "The demand side has operated in complete opacity. Agents know their own clients, but the market has no structured view of aggregate demand, directional intent, or forward-looking buyer signals. At Maklare, we built the AI infrastructure to change that. Inside Premarket, with real inventory and real buyers at scale, we can build the demand intelligence layer this market has never had."

Premarket is currently live in New York City and expanding to additional markets. Integration of Maklare AI's capabilities is underway across the platform's agent subscriber base.

About Premarket

Premarket is the agent-only platform for private real estate listings, centralizing off-market and pre-market inventory across brokerages into a single, searchable network. Built as neutral infrastructure for the residential real estate market, Premarket gives agents access to listings and buyer demand before they reach the public markets. The company is based in New York City and is expanding nationally.

To learn more or apply for platform access, visit www.premarket.nyc

About Maklare AI

Maklare AI developed proprietary artificial intelligence infrastructure for demand-side intelligence in residential real estate, applying AI to structure previously siloed and unstructured buyer data and extract actionable demand signals from the private listing market. Founded in New York City, Maklare AI was acquired by Premarket in 2026.

Media Contact

Brett Helberg | [email protected]

SOURCE Premarket, Inc.