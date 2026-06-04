Premier Construction Software Ranked #1 Construction Cloud ERP by Forbes Advisor for Multiple Consecutive Years

MARKHAM, ON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Forbes Advisor has once again named Premier Construction Software the #1 Construction Cloud ERP in its 10 Best Construction ERPs of 2026 report, extending a multi-year streak of top recognition from the publication.

Most construction companies still run their operations on a patchwork of disconnected tools—standalone accounting software that wasn't built for construction, separate project management platforms, and field apps that don't talk to the back office. The result is predictable: outdated WIP reports, billing delays, and margin erosion that only surfaces at month-end. Premier replaces that patchwork with a single cloud ERP purpose-built for general contractors, land developers, and design-build firms, giving teams real-time visibility into costs and project performance across the entire business.

With more than 800 customers and over 15,000 users globally, Premier has spent over 15 years focused exclusively on construction. That single-industry focus shapes everything; from the platform's roadmap that's driven by direct contractor feedback, to its implementation approach, where hands-on teams work alongside customers to configure the system around how their business actually runs.

"Construction companies don't need another tool—they need one system that gives them real-time control over costs, revenue, and project delivery. That's what our customers rely on Premier to do every day, and this recognition from Forbes Advisor confirms we're building the right platform for this industry."

— Aisha Ali, President, Premier Construction Software

For more information about Premier Construction Software and our award-winning solutions, visit www.premiercs.com or contact [email protected].

About Premier Construction Software

Founded in 2009, Premier Construction Software operates on a global scale with offices across North America, Australia/New Zealand, and the MENA region. Premier specializes in financial construction software, delivering a unified platform that integrates financial management, project execution, field operations, and AI-driven technology to help clients achieve operational excellence and scalability.

Premier Construction Software is a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc., a global leader in delivering specialized, mission-critical software solutions for both public and private sectors.

SOURCE Premier Construction Software