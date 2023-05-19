Premium Bottled Water Market size is set to grow by USD 8,013.56 million from 2022 to 2027, Increasing focus on health and wellness by consumers to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global premium bottled water market size is estimated to grow by USD 8,013.56 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 34% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Some of the largest contributors to the regional market growth are the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Sweden. The regional market growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing demand for sparkling and flavored water and the strong penetration of well-known retail product manufacturers in Eastern and Western Europe. Furthermore, factors such as rising household income, increasing demand for fitness activities, and advanced product offerings from major vendors drive the market in the region. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Premium Bottled Water Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Premium Bottled Water Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This premium bottled water market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (flavored and unflavored), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the flavored segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Flavored premium bottled water is marketed as water with natural or artificial flavors, sugars, vitamins, and minerals and is considered to be healthier than soft drinks and lower in calories than sodas and juices. Due to the growing demand for healthier beverages, low-calorie water such as flavored water has gradually increased. Moreover, consumers prefer flavored water over regular water due to its refreshing and hydrating effect. Hence, such factors drive segment growth in the flavored segment during the forecast period.

Premium Bottled Water Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing focus on health and wellness by consumers significantly drives the premium bottled water market growth.

The prevalence of health problems such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes has received increasing attention in the recent years. This results in consumers becoming more health conscious and hence avoiding artificial flavors and carbonated beverages.

Carbonated drinks taste fizzy due to the dissolved carbon dioxide. However, they cause many health problems, including Obesity. In contrast, flavored waters not only add flavor to water without the need for a carbonation process, but they also add dietary benefits.

Hence, such benefits of flavored waters drive the growth of the premium bottled water market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of new flavors and product ranges is an emerging trend that influences the premium bottled water market growth.

The market witnesses an increased consumer demand for new flavors and hence, market players add new flavors to their product lines to stay ahead of their competitors.

Vendors achieve this by launching flavored waters with raspberry, strawberry, pineapple, cucumber, and watermelon flavors.

Hence, such developments are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit products challenges the premium bottled water market growth.

The market is heavily impacted by the availability of counterfeit products and customers may not be able to distinguish such products from the original branded products.

Thus, the sales of counterfeit products are increasing. This is influencing the sales and pricing strategies of major vendors selling premium bottled water products.

The counterfeits are priced lower also due to factors such as these being made from inferior raw materials, which reduces production costs.

Hence, such counterfeit products hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Premium Bottled Water Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the premium bottled water market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the premium bottled water market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of premium bottled water market across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of premium bottled water market vendors

The reusable water bottle market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 1,930.24 million. This reusable water bottle market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), type (plastic, metal, silicone, and glass), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing demand for eco-friendly products is notably driving the market growth.

The municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 16.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market segmentation by application (wastewater treatment and eater treatment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The growing demand for reclaimed water is notably driving the municipal water and wastewater treatment equipment market growth.

Premium Bottled Water Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,013.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.44 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alpine Glacier Water Inc., Berg Water, Beverly Hills Drink Co., Bling H2O, BlueTriton Brands Inc., BLVD Water, Danone SA, EVOCUS, FIJI Water Company LLC, Icelandic Glacial Inc., Lofoten Arctic Water AS, Mountain Valley Spring Co. LLC, Nestle SA, NEVAS GmbH, ROI Rogaska d.o.o., Smoother Spirits Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., VEEN Waters Finland Oy, and VOSS of Norway AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

