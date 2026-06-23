Premium Parking Debuts CBS Documentary Tracing Free Flow Parking Technology From New Orleans to Nationwide

NEW ORLEANS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Parking will debut a CBS documentary that begins in New Orleans and follows how the company challenged parking industry norms, removed gates in the French Quarter and built a free flow parking technology model now used across the country.

The film traces Premium Parking's history from its 2005 founding through its evolution into a national operator powered by the GLIDEPARCS® platform, which connects parking access, payments and compliance into one system guided by the company's People, Places, Platform philosophy.

"Parking shapes how people experience a place, even though it is often overlooked," said James Huger, CEO of Premium Parking. "Our goal is to remove barriers so communities move more smoothly and visitors enjoy great places."

The documentary highlights Premium Parking's decision to remove gates in the French Quarter, a turning point that helped define its free flow parking technology model. That experience ultimately informed the development of GLIDEPARCS®, Premium Parking's full-stack system designed around its belief that People Deserve Great Places.

Through its People, Places, Platform approach, Premium Parking integrates technology, operations and customer experience into a single model. GLIDEPARCS® connects license plate recognition, payments, compliance and data insights, giving municipalities, venues and real estate owners a clearer picture of how their parking assets perform.

"Cities deserve parking systems that are transparent, efficient and easy to use," said Benjamin Montgomery, president of Premium Parking. "A full stack approach gives our clients better data and a better experience for parkers."

Premium Parking continues expanding its technology-driven model nationwide while advancing its belief that People Deserve Great Places.

The full CBS article is available here.

Learn more at https://www.premiumparking.com and https://solutions.premiumparking.com.

About Premium Parking

Premium Parking® is a national leader in free flow, gateless parking management, using its proprietary GLIDEPARCS® technology to power more than 1,400 locations nationwide and enable millions of seamless parking sessions each year. Founded in 2005, Premium Parking combines full-service parking operations with technology-driven solutions for municipalities, health care systems, universities, hospitality venues, retail centers and mixed-use developments. Guided by its People, Places, Platform philosophy, the company designs parking experiences that support vibrant communities and welcoming destinations. Learn more at solutions.premiumparking.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Charles

717-823-3925

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SOURCE Premium Parking