Prenuvo Launches Membership Designed for Year-Over-Year Health Insights and Interpretive Peace of Mind

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenuvo, the leader in whole body MRI for proactive health screening, today announced the launch of its membership program. Designed to complement the annual physical, the membership provides a structured, year-over-year view of health—bringing together whole-body MRI, comprehensive biomarker tracking, and integrated clinical guidance within a single, standardized preventive platform.

As proactive healthcare grows in popularity, a clear differentiator is emerging: not all screening services – and not all interpretations – are created equal. With over 170,000 scans completed, Prenuvo's memberships address this critical but often overlooked issue: variability in how proactive screening is performed, read, and tracked year over year.

The Hidden Variable in Whole Body Screening: Not All MRIs Are Created Equal

Some whole body MRI companies operate through outsourced imaging partners, which can involve varying equipment, software, and radiologists who read screening exams intermittently alongside other diagnostic work. These differences may affect the consistency of year-over-year comparisons.

"Effective health monitoring benefits from a reliable baseline," said Andrew Lacy, Prenuvo founder and CEO. "At Prenuvo, we control the full experience, from hardware and software to radiology interpretation, within a single standardized system. When members return, they're gaining consistent, comparable insights into how their health is changing and where action may be needed."

Prenuvo manages every part of the scanning process. Its detailed Whole Body Scan uses the same 60-minute protocol to generate over 1.3 billion data points to detect hundreds of potential conditions across major systems – including the brain, spine, and organs – all without radiation or contrast agents. Dedicated board-certified radiologists consistently focused on whole body screening interpret image findings, complemented by detailed lab panel assessments reviewed by Prenuvo providers, building a detailed picture of health that can be measured and improved over time.

"Screening whole body MRI is a new interdisciplinary pathway requiring a specific kind of mastery that greatly benefits from vertical integration," says Dr. Dan Durand, CMO and President at Prenuvo. "Experience matters at every step in the patient journey delivered by the 100+ providers in Prenuvo Medical Group. Our board-certified radiologists live in this model daily, structuring their interpretations according to the best practices shaped by 170,000 patients and counting. To ensure this data is actionable, our radiologists, preventative care physicians, and nurse practitioners collaborate as a team to contextualize these findings, empowering patients to take charge of their health."

Introducing Prenuvo Memberships

Prenuvo's new membership program offers three tiers designed to not only provide patients with financial savings but also support continuous, data-driven proactive insights:





Core Membership – $1,199 annually: Our entry-level proactive health membership that includes a Focused Scan and a lab panel assessment to learn your health baseline.





Our entry-level proactive health membership that includes a Focused Scan and a lab panel assessment to learn your health baseline. Comprehensive Membership – $2,499 annually: A proactive health assessment that pairs our Whole Body Scan with detailed lab panels to provide information about multiple areas of the body.





A proactive health assessment that pairs our Whole Body Scan with detailed lab panels to provide information about multiple areas of the body. Executive Membership – $4,499 annually ($4,999 at New York clinic): Our most in-depth membership combines a Whole Body Scan, Brain Health Assessment, Body Composition Analysis, and our most detailed lab panel assessment.

Memberships are available in 21 clinic locations across North America. No matter where members live, travel, or relocate, they can expect the same protocols, the same technology standards, and the same specialized expertise from Prenuvo Medical Group guiding their care.

To learn more about Prenuvo's membership model and schedule a scan, visit www.prenuvo.com. To hear patient stories, visit https://prenuvo.com/stories.

About Prenuvo:

Prenuvo makes proactive health screening seamless and more widely accessible. Combining high-quality technology with radiation-free and non-invasive imaging assessments, Prenuvo's patient-centric design is optimized to assess the body holistically, providing individuals with a detailed overview of their health. Prenuvo's exclusively-affiliated Radiology group partners consist of 100+ radiologists who help risk-stratify each patient report, keeping in mind healthcare complexities from the patient's perspective, the treating clinician's perspective, and the healthcare system's perspective.

Prenuvo currently operates in 26 clinics across North America, Australia, and Europe. To find your nearest Prenuvo, please visit here. Learn more at www.prenuvo.com and connect with Prenuvo here.

Media Contact:

Christine Alabastro

[email protected]

SOURCE Prenuvo