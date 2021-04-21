Preschool Market in India to grow by USD 735.13 Million During 2021-2025 | Key Vendor Insights and Forecasts | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Download FREE Sample Report

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Preschool Market in India Analysis Report by Product (Urban and Rural) and Application (Children aged 3-6 years and Children aged below 3 years), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions.

More Details: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/preschool-market-size-in-india-industry-analysis

The preschool market in India is driven by the increasing participation of women in the labor force. In addition, the increased emphasis on teacher training is anticipated to boost the growth of the preschool market in India.

Female participation in the labor force has been increased owing to the rapid transition in the societal mindset, coupled with the constructive steps undertaken by the Government of India. The continuous rise in health expenditure, childcare cost, consumption expenditure, and inflation rate have made it necessary for women to step out to contribute to their household expenses. Thus, the participation rate of women in the labor force is a significant factor driving the demand for preschools in India. Successful implementation of government programs plays a major role in boosting employment opportunities for women. These factors will further drive the demand for the preschool market in India during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Preschool in India Companies:

Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. offers multi-level activity, future training, and other Preschools.

EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd.

EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd. offers daycare services for infants and other kinds.

Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. offers infant care and home-based learning setups.

Globetrotters Kids

Globetrotters Kids provide numerous services under the segment such as Explorers, Discoverers, and other segments.

S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd.

S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd. provides preschool learning services such as fun learning, daycare, and other learning services.

Preschool Market in India Product Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Urban - size and forecast 2020-2025

Rural - size and forecast 2020-2025

Preschool Market in India Application Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

Children aged 3-6 years - size and forecast 2020-2025

Children aged below 3 years - size and forecast 2020-2025

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global E-learning Market- The e-learning market is segmented by end-user (higher education, corporate, and K12) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report

Global Writing and Marking Instruments Market- The writing and marking instruments market is segmented by distribution channel (offline stores and online stores), application (pens, markers and highlighters, pencils, coloring and writing instruments, and writing accessories), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download FREE Sample Report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/preschool-market-size-in-india-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

