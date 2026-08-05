President Trump's Bold Action Ensures Free and Fair Trade for Domestic Quartz Industry, QMAA Industry Executives Say

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives with leading U.S.-based quartz slab manufacturers today applauded President Donald J. Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on imported quartz surface products and a 50% tariff on imported quartz surface products if imports exceed 144 million square feet per year. The tariffs announced July 31, 2026, will stack with the Section 301 forced labor tariffs of 10-12.5% announced by the Office of the United States Trade Representative on July 23, 2026, and with any additional Section 301 tariffs.

"Without President Trump's bold action, our plant would have shut down this year," said Daniel Vaz De Melo Sa, Business Development Manager at Guidoni USA. "Today's trade remedy restores hope that American manufacturers like Guidoni USA can compete on a level playing field, and provides the certainty needed to reinvest in our operations and not just stay in business, but hire more workers to immediately increase our production."

"President Trump recognized the danger posed by foreign governments and their importer partners violating U.S. trade law, and has acted accordingly to provide long-overdue relief to U.S. manufacturers," said Cambria CEO Marty Davis, "His trade remedies will kick the Trump Trade Doctrine into high gear and reverse the devastating effects of previous administrations' disastrous trade policies, which have hollowed out manufacturing in cities across America. President Trump's actions have saved more than 100,000 jobs throughout the quartz manufacturing supply chain and will activate a manufacturing renaissance in cities and regions across the country."

"For too long, unfairly traded imports have discouraged the kind of long-term planning and investment that manufacturing companies require," said Michael Morici, Vice President of Sales at LX Hausys. "Today's action provides the certainty needed for companies like LX Hausys to invest in future production, workforce development and facilities. That certainty will strengthen domestic supply chains and position the American quartz industry for sustained growth in the years ahead."

"Daltile has already made significant investments in U.S. quartz manufacturing," said Matt Kahny, President of Daltile. "We want to build on that foundation. We want to produce even more in the United States, invest more in our facilities, and create more high-quality manufacturing jobs."

In September 2025, the Quartz Manufacturing Alliance of America (QMAA), a coalition of leading U.S.-based quartz slab manufacturers, filed a Global Safeguard petition with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) under Section 201 of the U.S. Trade Act of 1974. In their testimony, members of QMAA adamantly expressed the need to restore free and fair trade for American manufacturers to compete on a level playing field.

The President's decisive action comes after the ITC's thorough safeguard investigation found that a surge of imports had caused serious injury to the domestic industry. The trade relief offered to American quartz manufacturers by the President's decision exceeds the relief recommended by the ITC, demonstrating his recognition of the serious threat posted to American manufacturers by countries who have violated U.S. trade laws and flooded the U.S. market with artificially cheap, government-subsidized imports. The tariffs will take effect on Aug. 15, 2026.

The domestic quartz industry supports 100,000 American jobs. While domestic demand for quartz surfacing has grown by 62% within the past five years, domestic production has declined by 17.2% due to this import surge, with quartz slab imports increasing by 78.3% between 2020-2024.

Through its investigation, the ITC rejected claims pushed by foreign importers that imposing a tariff on imported quartz surface products "will contribute to 'housing affordability' concerns in the United States." Instead, the ITC found that the cost of imported quartz makes up only 0.07% of the average cost of a new home.

Free trade agreement countries, including Canada and Mexico, are exempt from the tariffs. However, the decision made by the President does not include exclusions for any specific products that have been previously used by quartz importers to undermine U.S. trade policy.

About the Quartz Manufacturing Alliance for America:

QMAA is a coalition of U.S.-based, American quartz slab manufacturing factories, united with other industry leaders to support and strengthen the American quartz industry. QMAA is committed to ensuring a free and fair, competitive marketplace born of free enterprise that provides the opportunity to compete on a level playing field for American quartz slab manufacturing factories and their valued workers. We also believe this effort will have a positive impact throughout the entire quartz surfacing industry, including to the strong benefit of American stone fabrication shops and upstream suppliers of quartz minerals and resin.

Learn more at: https://www.qmaa.org/

SOURCE Quartz Manufacturing Alliance of America