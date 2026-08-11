Pressed Juicery Enters New Era of Growth with Key Executive Appointments

Veteran global brand and beverage executives Tina Reejsinghani and Chad Peffer join as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer, respectively, to help fuel Pressed's ambitious national wholesale expansion.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pressed Juicery, the leading cold-pressed juice and functional wellness brand, today announced the appointments of Tina Reejsinghani as Chief Marketing Officer and Chad Peffer as Chief Sales Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team as the company enters an ambitious new phase of national growth.

The appointments come at an inflection point for Pressed. What began as a Southern California juice shop has evolved into a national omnichannel wellness brand, with company-owned retail stores across the country and products now available in nearly 10,000 additional locations across club, grocery, natural, mass, foodservice and other channels. With wholesale now representing the majority of company sales, Pressed sees a significant opportunity to accelerate that trajectory, expanding into thousands of additional points of distribution and making the brand increasingly accessible to consumers across the country.

Reejsinghani and Peffer bring complementary expertise in building globally recognized consumer brands and scaling national distribution networks. Together, they will lead the brand and commercial strategies behind Pressed's next stage of growth, with a focus on expanding distribution, strengthening retail and foodservice partnerships and accelerating consumer demand.

The strategy is rooted in Pressed's founding mission: to make clean, transparent wellness simple and accessible to everyone, everywhere. As Pressed expands its reach, the company remains committed to the uncompromising quality and approachable take on wellness that have defined the brand from the beginning—with the ambition to make the Pressed logo a universally recognized symbol of trust, quality and clean ingredients.

As Chief Marketing Officer, Reejsinghani will lead Pressed's marketing organization and oversee the evolution of the brand as it reaches a broader national audience. She brings more than 22 years of experience building global consumer brands, beginning her career at Unilever before moving into senior leadership roles at Pernod Ricard and Rémy Cointreau. Throughout her career, she has led brand strategy, campaigns and partnerships for Jameson, Perrier-Jouët, Rémy Martin, Louis XIII and other global brands.

"Pressed has already built something incredibly powerful: a brand consumers recognize and trust in a category that is only becoming more important," said Reejsinghani. "Now we have an opportunity to translate that equity to a much larger stage. I'm excited to combine the discipline and scale of CPG with the creativity and cultural relevance of premium brands to make Pressed synonymous with clean, accessible wellness."

As Chief Sales Officer, Peffer will lead Pressed's sales organization and oversee its growing wholesale business, including chain accounts, distribution and category insights. He brings more than two decades of beverage sales and distribution experience, including 20 years at Red Bull, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer for 12 of those years. He later served as President and Chief Commercial Officer of functional beverage company CLEAN Cause.

"Pressed is exceptionally well-positioned for its next phase of growth," said Peffer. "Consumer demand is strong, the brand has built a large and passionate following, and our portfolio spans six distinct beverage segments. The opportunity now is to dramatically expand our reach, bringing Pressed to tens of thousands of additional retail locations and making clean, transparent, great-tasting wellness beverages accessible to more consumers nationwide."

The appointments unite two critical components of Pressed's growth strategy: building greater consumer demand while dramatically expanding where consumers can find the brand. Reejsinghani and Peffer will work closely across product innovation, national retail programs, partnerships and consumer marketing to ensure Pressed shows up consistently and powerfully as its footprint grows.

"We believe Pressed can become one of the defining wellness brands of the next generation," said Justin Nedelman, CEO of Pressed Juicery. "Tina and Chad bring the brand-building and commercial expertise to help us realize that potential—expanding our reach and making Pressed accessible to more people, in more places, than ever before."

About Pressed Juicery

Pressed Juicery is the leading California nutritional wellness brand dedicated to making healthy living as convenient and delicious as possible. Pressed Juicery's mission is to make clean, transparent wellness, accessible to everyone, everywhere. The brand offers over 40 delicious varieties of cold-pressed juice, plant-based milks, protein-packed smoothies, health-boosting shots, and revolutionary protein-infused soft serve and wellness bowls made from only fruits, nuts, and vegetables. In addition to its brick-and- mortar stores, Pressed is available in nearly 10,000 locations through its wholesale partners and can be purchased directly from its website to any location within the U.S. For a complete list of locations where Pressed is available, please visit pressedjuicery.com and follow Pressed on Facebook & @pressedjuicery on Instagram & Twitter.

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SOURCE Pressed Juicery