Pressure Sensor Market to Reach USD 18.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at 6.4% CAGR, Says Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pressure sensor market is projected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2025 to USD 18.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2026–2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

The increasing adoption of automation, industrial IoT, and smart connected devices is driving growth in the pressure sensor market, according to Mayur Jain, Research Expert at Wissen Research. Industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, oil & gas, and manufacturing are integrating advanced pressure sensing technologies to improve operational efficiency, safety, and real-time monitoring. Ongoing advancements in MEMS technology, miniaturization, and wireless connectivity are enabling the development of compact, high-precision pressure sensors for a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

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Technology Advancements Reshaping the Pressure Sensor Market

Advancements in MEMS technology, nanomaterials, and semiconductor fabrication are reshaping the pressure sensor market by enabling smaller, more accurate, and energy-efficient devices. Modern pressure sensors increasingly incorporate wireless connectivity, IoT integration, and intelligent signal processing for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. Innovations in packaging, miniaturization, and harsh-environment sensing are expanding their applications across automotive, industrial automation, healthcare, consumer electronics, and aerospace sectors, while improving reliability and reducing overall system costs.

Key Market Drivers for the Pressure Sensor Market:

The growing adoption of industrial automation and Industry 4.0 is increasing demand for precision pressure sensing solutions.

Rising production of electric and autonomous vehicles is driving the use of pressure sensors in battery management, tire pressure monitoring, and powertrain systems.

The expansion of IoT-enabled smart devices and connected infrastructure is accelerating the deployment of wireless pressure sensors.

Increasing demand for patient monitoring, ventilators, and wearable medical devices is supporting market growth in healthcare applications.

Strict safety and emission regulations across automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors are promoting the adoption of advanced pressure sensing technologies.

Advancements in MEMS technology and sensor miniaturization are expanding pressure sensor applications while improving performance and cost efficiency.

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Market Challenges for the Pressure Sensor Industry

The pressure sensor market suffers from certain problems associated with the expensive process of designing and producing highly accurate and compact sensors, especially for use in automotive, aerospace, and medical industries. Maintaining stability in terms of performance and accuracy in case of temperature, pressure, vibration, and corrosion is among the most important technical issues facing pressure sensor manufacturers. Competition in pricing may negatively impact the bottom line in light of increased pressure on commoditizing standard pressure sensors. Moreover, compliance with industry regulations adds to the time required for product development.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Pressure Sensor Market

The deals being struck across the industry tell a clear story — companies are doubling down on MEMS fabrication techniques, wafer-level packaging, and integrated signal processing, increasingly through partnerships rather than solo efforts.

In September 2025, Honeywell Internation Inc introduced its new 13MM Pressure Sensor, specifically designed for cleanroom environments. The sensor, offering high accuracy and minimal drift in high-pressure and high-temperature conditions, targets high-purity industries like semiconductor manufacturing to improve precision and yield. It also complies with SEMI F20 standards and is suitable for other ultra-high purity applications.

In July 2025, STMicroelectronics acquired NXP Semiconductors' MEMS sensors business, including its pressure sensors, for up to US$950 million. The deal, completed in H1 2026, aimed to strengthen ST's position in sensors, particularly in automotive and industrial applications, leveraging NXP's complementary technologies and customer relationships. NXP's MEMS business, generating about US$300 million in 2024, was expected to be margin accretive and contribute to ST's expanded MEMS portfolio and roadmap.

Key Insights from Pressure Sensor Market Analysis

The growing trend towards industrial automation and IoT devices is pushing up the need for sophisticated pressure sensors.

Applications such as electric vehicles and tire pressure monitoring systems continue to contribute significantly to growth in the market.

MEMS pressure sensors have emerged as preferred options, owing to their small size, superior accuracy, and low power requirements.

The healthcare sector, consumer goods, and aerospace industry are using miniature pressure sensors to monitor and ensure safety.

With the ability to transmit information in real-time, wireless sensors are helping companies perform predictive maintenance.

The APAC region will experience the fastest growth, driven by industrialization, production of electronic goods, and manufacture of automobiles.

Key Players in the Pressure Sensor Market

Leading companies in the pressure sensor market are focusing on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanding health-focused capabilities to strengthen their competitive position.

Company Key Focus Area ABB (Switzerland) Industrial pressure measurement and process automation solutions Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.) Pressure sensing and process instrumentation for industrial automation Amphenol Corporation (U.S.) Harsh-environment pressure sensors for aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications TE Connectivity (Switzerland) MEMS-based pressure sensors for automotive, medical, and industrial markets Sensata Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) Pressure and tire pressure monitoring sensors for automotive and heavy vehicles Siemens AG (Germany) Smart pressure measurement and digital industrial automation systems STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) MEMS pressure sensors for consumer, industrial, and IoT applications Infineon Technologies AG (Germany) Semiconductor-based pressure sensing solutions for automotive and industrial electronics NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Integrated pressure sensing and embedded solutions for automotive and IoT systems Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.) High-performance pressure sensors for aerospace, healthcare, industrial, and building automation

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities in the Pressure Sensor Market

The North American region has a large stake in the pressure sensors industry owing to their high consumption in various applications including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and automation industries along with the use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate, considering that it enjoys the advantage of industrialization, increased automobile production, and electronics manufacturing, especially in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Europe continues to be a prominent region owing to its developed automotive and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Sensor Type & Sensing Method Type Insights

In 2025, Absolute pressure sensors were dominant in the pressure sensor market in 2025, supported by their critical role in applications where atmospheric pressure must be excluded from measurements. A key area is the automotive industry, where government-mandated emission controls require precise engine management. For instance, the engine control unit (ECU) relies on a Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) sensor to accurately measure the pressure within the engine's intake manifold. This data is crucial for calculating the correct fuel-air mixture, ensuring compliance with standards like India's Bharat Stage VI norms, which mandate advanced diagnostics and efficient combustion to reduce pollutants. Without the absolute reference of a MAP sensor, the engine's performance would fluctuate with changes in altitude or weather, leading to unreliable emissions and inefficient fuel use.

Piezoresistive technology by sensing method type held the largest market share in the pressure sensor market in 2025. This leadership was primarily driven by its extensive adoption in the automotive industry, where it is the primary sensing technology due to its reliability, cost-effectiveness, and compatibility with standard manufacturing processes. Widely deployed as Manifold Absolute Pressure (MAP) sensors for precise engine load measurement—critical for fuel efficiency and meeting stringent emission standards—and in mandated Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS), piezoresistive sensors are central to high-volume automotive applications. Major suppliers like Bosch and Infineon heavily feature this technology. Furthermore, the industrial sector's automation trend relied on piezoresistive sensors for process control, valuing their ruggedness for harsh environments. In the medical field, their use in cost-effective monitoring devices like blood pressure cuffs and ventilators requiring accurate measurements also contributed significantly to its dominant market position.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global pressure sensor market is segmented across sensing method type, sensor type, different media type, connectivity type, pressure range type, end users industry type, and regions:

By Sensing Method Type:

Piezoresistive

Capacitive

Resonant Solid State

Electromagnetic

Optical

Other Sensing Method

By Sensor Type:

Gauge Pressure Sensor

Absolute Pressure Sensor

Differential Pressure Sensor

Sealed Pressure Sensor

Vacuum Pressure Sensor

By Different Media Type:

Atmospheric Pressure Sensor

Air Pressure Sensor

Gas Pressure Sensor

Water Pressure Sensor

Liquid Pressure Sensor

Pneumatic & Hydraulic Pressure Sensor

Corrosive Liquid & Gas Pressure Sensor

By Connectivity Type:

Wired

Wireless

By Pressure Range Type:

Up to 100 PSI

101-1000 PSI

Above 100 PSI

By End Users Industry Type:

Medical

Automotive

Manufacturing

Utilities

Aviation

Marine

Oil & Gas

Consumer Devices

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The rapid advancement of MEMS technology, smart sensing platforms, and IoT-enabled monitoring systems has significantly enhanced the performance and versatility of pressure sensors across industries. For stakeholders in the pressure sensor market, substantial growth opportunities exist through product innovation, integration with connected devices, and expansion into emerging applications such as electric vehicles, industrial automation, medical devices, and smart infrastructure. Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, stringent safety regulations, and rising demand for real-time monitoring solutions are expected to support sustained market growth globally.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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