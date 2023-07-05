Pressure Washer Market to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% through 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand from residential and commercial sectors to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressure washer market size is set to grow by USD 708.63 million between 2022 and 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.73%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by synthesizing and summating data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Washer Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Pressure Washer Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Consumer



Commercial



Industrial

Type

Electric Pressure Washers



Engine-driven Pressure Washers

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

The consumer segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The various applications for consumers include residential applications, such as home cleaning and car washing. Furthermore, do-it-yourself (DIY) users who buy pressure washers for home improvement jobs and car washing are the major end-users of this segment. Many vendors are offering pressure washers with various additional features. For example, Generac offers the Electric Start 3100PSI, with auto choke and electric start capabilities that can simplify the starting process and promote smooth product operation. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Pressure Washer Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the pressure washer market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Annovi Reverberi Spa, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Easy Kleen Pressure Systems Ltd., FNA Group, Generac Holdings Inc., Husqvarna AB, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Koblenz Electrica, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., NKT AS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Taizhou City Hangyu Plastic Co., Ltd, and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Vendor Offering

Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG - The company offers pressure washers such as smart control, power control, and K2 battery.

The company offers pressure washers such as smart control, power control, and K2 battery. Annovi Reverberi Spa - The company offers pressure washers such as 1310 INOX cod 15366, 191k X TRA cod 14587, and 2015 INOX cod 15367.

The company offers pressure washers such as 1310 INOX cod 15366, X TRA cod 14587, and 2015 INOX cod 15367. Caterpillar Inc. - The company offers pressure washers such as CAT ELECTRIC PRESSURE WASHERS.

Pressure Washer Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increasing demand from residential and commercial sectors is a key factor driving the market growth. This is due to the growing need for effective and efficient cleaning solutions for residential and commercial sectors. Furthermore, they provide a convenient and powerful method for cleaning various surfaces, which includes driveways, decks, fences, and outdoor furniture, among others. The major benefit of pressure washers is that they can quickly and effectively remove mildew, dirt, grime, and stains which helps in saving time and effort compared to traditional cleaning methods. Hence, the above factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Growing industrialization and automation in developing countries is a major trend shaping the market. The sectors such as manufacturing, construction, automotive, oil and gas, and agriculture are experiencing rapid industrial expansion in developing countries. Furthermore, developing countries are undertaking large-scale infrastructure projects such as the construction of roads, railways, airports, and buildings. The demand for pressure washers is increasing due to the requirement in these projects such as cleaning construction equipment, removing dirt and debris from surfaces, and preparing surfaces for painting or sealing. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high cost of pressure washing equipment is a significant challenge restricting market growth. This is due to the high prices of the equipment whose price ranges from a few hundred bucks for electric-powered washers to a few hundred bucks for high-pressure, engine-driven washers. For example, in countries that have cheap labor, the cost of getting a car washed manually for an entire year is lower than the price of basic pressure washers. Moreover, the maintenance and operational cost makes the total cost even higher. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Pressure Washer Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist pressure washer market growth during the next five years.

Estimation of the pressure washer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pressure washer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pressure washer market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The aircraft windshield wiper and washer systems market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 19.49 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial aircraft, military aircraft, and civil aircraft), type (line fit and retrofit), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for commercial aircraft is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The pressure-pumping market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,566.37 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and others), application (horizontal well and vertical well), and geography (North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America). The rising investments in oil and gas E&P activities are a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Pressure Washer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.73% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 708.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Annovi Reverberi Spa, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., Easy Kleen Pressure Systems Ltd., FNA Group, Generac Holdings Inc., Husqvarna AB, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Koblenz Electrica, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., NKT AS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Taizhou City Hangyu Plastic Co., Ltd, and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

