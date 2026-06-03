Prestige Beverage Group Appointed Exclusive U.S. Importer for Poggio al Tesoro

Marilisa Allegrini's renowned Bolgheri estate strengthens Prestige's luxury wine portfolio

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prestige Beverage Group today announced it has been appointed the exclusive U.S. importer of Poggio al Tesoro, the acclaimed Bolgheri estate founded by Marilisa Allegrini. The partnership represents a meaningful addition to Prestige's luxury portfolio and underscores its commitment to partnering with producers with rich heritage, quality, and a strong sense of place.

Located in the renowned Bolgheri region along Tuscany's coast, Poggio al Tesoro was established in 2001 by siblings Marilisa and Walter Allegrini. Today, the estate is led by Marilisa Allegrini - a globally recognized leader in Italian wine with more than four decades of experience advancing the category worldwide - together with her daughters, Carlotta and Caterina.

Marilisa's contributions to the industry have earned international recognition, including becoming the first Italian woman featured on the cover of Wine Spectator in 2017. In 2020, she was awarded the Cavaliere del Lavoro, one of Italy's highest civilian honors, recognizing exceptional contributions to agriculture, industry, and commerce.

Poggio al Tesoro wines consistently receive critical acclaim from leading international publications. Marilisa works alongside a dedicated team to produce wines that reflect Bolgheri's distinctive terroir. The portfolio includes Super Tuscan red blends crafted from international grape varieties, complemented by Vermentino-based whites that embody the estate's Mediterranean style and coastal character.

"Poggio al Tesoro is a natural addition to our luxury portfolio," said Mike Morgan, Chairman of Prestige Beverage Group. "Marilisa Allegrini is an icon of Italian wine, and her commitment to crafting wines with a story and sense of place aligns closely with our focus on family-owned estates with distinctive identities. We are proud to welcome Poggio al Tesoro to the Prestige portfolio."

"Working with Prestige Beverage Group is a true honor," said Marilisa Allegrini. "We deeply appreciate this partnership with a family-owned company that brings a strong route to market and shares our passion for quality, identity, and long-term vision"

About Prestige Beverage Group

Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group is a leading importer and brand builder of luxury wines and spirits. With a focus on heritage and authentic storytelling, Prestige partners with iconic wine and spirits producers from around the world to bring world-class brands to the U.S. market, including Doña Paula, S.A.Prüm, Dr. H. Thanisch, Santo Wines, Devaux Champagne, 2XO Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Rye Whiskey, Tullibardine Single Malt Scotch Whisky, and SURO Elderflower Liqueur. For more information, please visit www.prestigebevgroup.com .

About Poggio al Tesoro

Poggio al Tesoro is a leading estate in Bolgheri, dedicated to terroir-driven wines that capture the elegance, depth, and coastal character of this unique Tuscan landscape. Among the largest estates in the appellation, its vineyards extend across some of Bolgheri's most distinguished sites, including the eastern side of Strada Bolgherese, Sondraie (running parallel to Viale dei Cipressi), and Valle di Cerbaia in the municipality of Bibbona.

This mosaic of vineyards gives rise to wines defined by nuance, structure, and refined complexity, reflecting a distinctive vineyard identity and expressive Mediterranean character. For more information, visit www.poggioaltesoro.it

Sarah Kelling, Corporate Communications Director

Prestige Beverage Group

Contact: [email protected] | 507.421.9864

SOURCE Prestige Beverage Group