Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Clear Eyes® and Pillar5 Problems Drive Stock Lower, HBSS Investigating

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE: PBH) saw the price of their shares fall over 11% on May 14, 2026 after the company revealed significant revenue declines and production problems driving the company's disappointing Q4 2026 financial results.

The surprise developments have prompted national shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether, before May 14, Prestige was sufficiently transparent regarding its ability to remediate supply chain constraints and, if not, whether the company violated the federal securities laws.

The firm encourages Prestige investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/pbh

Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Investigation:

Prestige develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes OTC health and personal care products to a wide range of customers. Clear Eyes®, a line of eye drops that provide cooling comfort and multi-symptom relief from redness, dryness, and itchiness is one of the company's major brands.

The investigation is focused on the propriety of Prestige's pre-May 14 disclosures concerning the performance of its recently acquired Pillar5 facility which the company touted as resolving persistent Clear Eyes® supply chain constraints and returning the brand to its leading market share position.

Investors' expectations were dashed on May 13, 2026. That day, Prestige reported that its Q4 2026 revenues came in 5% lower than the year earlier quarter and 6.4% lower than the previous quarter.

More concerning, as compared to Q4 2025, North America OTC Eye & Ear Care, the segment which Clear Eyes® falls within, reported a whopping 20.6% decrease in revenues while its International OTC reported an equally disturbing year-over-year 31.3% decrease. Similarly, these business' revenues were massively lower on a sequential basis.

During the company's earnings call the next day, management revealed that there were "Clear Eyes supply constraints" and said "as we've seen in the past of dealing with the previous owners and management at Pillar5, is what would start out as an expected one-week shutdown to do something turned into two weeks, would turn into three, which would turn into four as things either got more complex or the work got expanded[.]"

In response, the market quickly reacted, sending the price of Prestige shares significantly lower.

"Our investigation is focused on when Prestige and its management first became aware that the Pillar5 facility was not performing and whether they might have misled investors about progress in remediating Clear Eyes® supply issues," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in Prestige and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now »

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the firm's Prestige investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Prestige should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP