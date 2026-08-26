Pret A Manger Calls Retired Jerseys Back into Action to Celebrate Its Fresh Out of Retirement Menu

On Sept. 9, customers wearing the jersey of any retired athlete can enjoy a free Pick Your Pair meal featuring at least one Fresh Out of Retirement menu item

Key Highlights :

On Sept. 9, 2026, as the professional football season kicks off, Pret customers wearing a retired athlete's jersey can enjoy a free Pick Your Pair meal at participating U.S. shops when it includes at least one item from the new Fresh Out of Retirement menu.

Pret's Fresh Out of Retirement lineup brings back four customer favorites: the Prosciutto & Parmesan Sourdough Baguette, now served on new sourdough bread, the Chicken Caesar Baguette, Cobb Side Salad and Caesar Side Salad.

All four returning favorites are available now as part of Pret's $9.99 Pick Your Pair offering.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some favorites are too good to stay retired. Pret A Manger (Pret) is celebrating the return of four guest favorites with a one-day promotion on Sept. 9. Customers who visit participating U.S. Pret shops wearing the jersey of any retired athlete can enjoy one complimentary Pick Your Pair meal when it includes at least one Fresh Out of Retirement menu item, while supplies last.

The Fresh Out of Retirement menu lineup features the Prosciutto & Parmesan Sourdough Baguette, returning with an upgrade on Pret's new sourdough bread, alongside the Chicken Caesar Baguette, Cobb Side Salad and Caesar Side Salad. All four returning favorites are available as part of Pret's $9.99 Pick Your Pair offering.

To celebrate the return of these fan favorites, Pret is inviting guests to bring their own retired jerseys back into the spotlight. Timed with the return of football season on Sept. 9, the one-day promotion invites customers to wear the jersey of any favorite retired athlete and join the Fresh Out of Retirement celebration.

"After the overwhelming guest feedback we received from our 2016 Rewind menu earlier this year, we knew the appetite for nostalgia had only just begun. We identified some recipes in our archives that deserved another chance in the spotlight and began exploring how to bring them back in a way that feels distinctly Pret today," said Felipe Athayde, President, Pret A Manger North America. "That's why we've refreshed our Prosciutto & Parmesan Baguette with our new artisanal sourdough bread. As part of our $9.99 Pick Your Pair offer, we're excited to give guests an accessible way to rediscover familiar favorites, try something new and find their perfect Pret combination."

The Fresh Out of Retirement menu is available now.

Terms and Conditions:

The promotion is valid only on Sept. 9, 2026.

Available at Pret A Manger shops in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Philadelphia. Excluded shops here.

Limited to one free Pick Your Pair meal per person.

Valid for dine-in and takeout only; not valid for Pret Pick Up, delivery or third-party platforms.

Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts or promotions.

While supplies last.

ABOUT PRET A MANGER

Pret A Manger is a beloved sandwich and organic coffee chain commonly referred to as Pret and based in the United Kingdom. The first shop opened in London in 1986 where the company is headquartered today. Pret's sandwiches, salads and wraps are freshly handmade each day in shop kitchens using quality ingredients and all coffees, teas and hot chocolates are organic. Pret operates more than 730 shops worldwide with more than 9,500 team members in 21 markets (United Kingdom, Ireland, United States, France, Hong Kong, Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, India, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, Qatar, Greece, Portugal, South Africa). For more information, please visit www.pret.com .

SOURCE Pret A Manger