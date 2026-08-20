Pretty Tasty's Retail Expansion Hits Full Speed with Rollout to Every Target Store in the Country

Coming off a nationwide Sprouts Farmers Market launch and a new LifeTime Fitness partnership, the collagen-infused iced tea brand lands its biggest retail win yet

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pretty Tasty, the collagen-infused iced tea brand built on the belief that wellness should never taste like a compromise, today announced it is now available in every Target store nationwide. The news comes just months after Pretty Tasty's nationwide launch at Sprouts Farmers Market and a new partnership with LifeTime Fitness, marking the fastest stretch of retail growth in company history.

Shoppers can now find Pretty Tasty's full lineup, including its award-winning Peach flavor, in the beverage aisle at Target locations across the country, joining existing distribution through Sprouts Farmers Market and national natural-channel distributors UNFI and KeHE.

"This is the moment we've been building toward since day one," said Chris Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Pretty Tasty. "Being in every Target means people don't have to go looking for us anymore. We're just there, on the shelf, wherever they already shop. That changes what's possible for us next."

A year of wins

It's been a breakout year for the young company. Pretty Tasty was named champion of BevNET's New Beverage Showdown, and its Peach flavor took home a 2024 Good Housekeeping Best Coffee & Tea Award. FoodNavigator-USA covered how the company has approached winning shelf space, crediting operational discipline as much as the product itself.

Off the shelf, it's been a big year for the brand's visibility too. Pretty Tasty's field team ran more than 60 sampling events across New York City and the Hamptons this summer, hitting parks, beaches, gyms, rooftops, and boutique fitness studios, and putting cans in tens of thousands of hands. Last week, Pretty Tasty kicked off a nationwide partnership with LifeTime Fitness, sponsoring the fitness chain's AfterGlo event. The partnership continues through the fall with additional activations planned across LifeTime clubs, putting the brand's tagline in front of a huge new fitness audience.

"We started Pretty Tasty because we were tired of choosing between something that tasted good and something that was actually good for you," said Scarlett Leung, co-founder of Pretty Tasty. "The beauty and wellness industry has spent decades telling women that looking and feeling good means sacrifice: bland shakes, chalky powders, one more chore on the list. We built something we actually look forward to. That's what 'Drink Your Skincare' means to us: beauty on our own terms. Target has always felt like the perfect home for this brand. The Target shopper already lives at the intersection of beauty, wellness, and real life, and that's exactly who we built Pretty Tasty for. Every award, every activation, every new door this year has been in service of that. Seeing it land on Target shelves, in the hands of people who've never heard of us, is exactly what we set out to build."

"We didn't just want to be on the shelf. We wanted people to already know us by the time they got there," said Dan Goldstein, Chief Marketing Officer of Pretty Tasty. "Between the award wins, the community we're building, the LifeTime Fitness partnership, and a summer of sampling on the ground, we built real demand ahead of this launch. Target is the next chapter, not the end of the story. We're excited about what's coming."

Pretty Tasty is available now at Target stores nationwide, as well as at Sprouts Farmers Market and select retailers through UNFI and KeHE distribution, with additional retail partnerships expected in the year ahead.

About Pretty Tasty

Pretty Tasty is a collagen-infused iced tea brand on a mission to make wellness taste like something you actually want to drink. Built around the idea that functional beverages shouldn't require a trade-off between taste and benefit, Pretty Tasty combines collagen for hair, skin, nails, and joints with a flavor-first approach the brand calls "Drink Your Skincare." Founded in 2024, Pretty Tasty is available at Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, and select retailers nationwide.

Media Contact: Dan Goldstein, Chief Marketing Officer, [email protected], (203) 521-9305

SOURCE Pretty Tasty