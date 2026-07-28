PRETZELIZED and Crayola Bring Bold Crunch and Color to Back-to-School Snacking

The limited-edition Sea Salt Pretzel Snackers Multipack pairs PRETZELIZED's signature pretzel-meets-cracker crunch with Crayola crayons and colorable packaging, available now at Target and Whole Foods.

WAYNE, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PRETZELIZED, the snack brand reimagining everyday snack formats through the crunch, flavor and personality of pretzels, today announced the launch of the PRETZELIZED x Crayola Sea Salt Pretzel Snackers Multipack, a limited-edition collaboration with Crayola, the iconic brand synonymous with color and creativity. Available now at Target and Whole Foods, the product arrives just in time for the back-to-school season.

The limited-edition PRETZELIZED x Crayola Sea Salt Pretzel Snackers Multipack. Photo courtesy of PRETZELIZED and Crayola.

The collaboration brings together two creativity-driven brands from different corners of the store. PRETZELIZED reimagines familiar snack formats through bold pretzel crunch and flavor, while Crayola inspires creativity, imagination and self-expression through color. Together, the brands are bringing a more playful, colorful, and unexpected spin on back-to-school snacking.

Each box includes 10 single-serve bags of PRETZELIZED Sea Salt Pretzel Snackers in colorable packaging and four Crayola crayons, making the box part of the creative experience. Designed for lunchboxes, backpacks, pantry restocks and after-school routines, the multipack gives families a snack option that is easy to grab, fun to discover and built for the season.

"Back-to-school is a major reset moment for families, and we wanted to bring something to shelf that felt useful, fun and delightfully unexpected," said Kelsey Skura, vice president of sales at PRETZELIZED. "PRETZELIZED and Crayola are both built on creativity, just in different forms. For us, it shows up through remixing familiar snacks into something totally new. For Crayola, it shows up through color and imagination. Together, we created a snack experience that feels playful, easy to discover, and made for the season."

"At Crayola, we're always looking for new ways to bring our brand into the moments and experiences families enjoy every day," said April Heeren, Senior Director Americas Outbound Licensing at Crayola. "Partnering with PRETZELIZED allows us to translate Crayola's spirit of color, creativity, and self-expression into a fun and unexpected snacking experience that's perfectly timed for the back-to-school season."

The launch celebrates the meeting point between bold, snackable crunch and colorful creativity. For a generation of parents who grew up with Crayola and are now shopping for their own families, the collaboration brings a familiar creative icon into a modern snack format built for everyday routines.

Product highlights include:

10 single-serve bags of PRETZELIZED Sea Salt Pretzel Snackers

Four Crayola crayons inside every box

Colorable packaging designed to become part of the creative experience

Pretzel-meets-cracker crunch in a back-to-school-ready multipack format

Oven-baked to golden perfection

Certified Kosher and Non-GMO

Crayola-licensed packaging created to stand out in the cracker aisle

Available at Target and Whole Foods for a suggested retail price of $7.99

The PRETZELIZED x Crayola Sea Salt Pretzel Snackers Multipack is available now at Target and Whole Foods. To learn more, follow @pretzelized and @crayola on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About PRETZELIZED

PRETZELIZED is a snack brand built on a simple belief: familiar snacks can be made better. By bringing the unmistakable crunch and flavor of pretzels to formats like crackers and pita chips, PRETZELIZED creates snacks that are easy to understand, fun to talk about and hard to stop eating. The line includes Pretzel Crackers, Pretzel Pita Chips and Pretzel Snackers, available in more than 15,000 doors nationwide. Learn more at www.pretzelized.com and follow @pretzelized on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

About Crayola

Crayola LLC, based in Easton, Pa., and a subsidiary of Hallmark Cards, Incorporated, is a global leader in creative experiences. Through its innovative and vibrant portfolio of products, content and experiences, the iconic brand has unleashed imaginations and empowered colorful self-expression for more than 120 years. Crayola is committed to nurturing creativity as a lifelong journey. From sparking a child's first artistic adventure and helping parents and educators raise creatively alive children, to inspiring adults to embrace their creative spirit, the brand encourages individuals of all ages to explore, discover, celebrate and connect through the joy of making. For more information, visit www.crayola.com or join the community at www.facebook.com/crayola.

Media Contacts

PRETZELIZED

Blair Hirak | Head of Brand

[email protected] | 201-257-7575

Crayola

Erika Merklinger | PR & Communication Manager| [email protected] | 484-545-2145

SOURCE 7 Mile Brands