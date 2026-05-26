Pricing Strategy Built for Private Equity

Firm expands dedicated PE practice, bringing integrated pricing strategy, commercial analytics, and AI-powered execution to mid-market and large-cap investors

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Revenue Management Labs, a pricing consultancy that combines deep commercial expertise with AI built directly into every engagement, today announced the opening of a new New York office to anchor its expanding private equity practice. The firm works across mid-market PE, large-cap PE, growth equity, and directly with portfolio companies in industrials, services, and technology sectors.

Deepening Private Equity Relationships from New York

Private equity has increasingly identified pricing as a primary lever for value creation. Yet across portfolios, pricing is frequently underdeveloped, inconsistently executed, and underutilised during the diligence phase, meaning material EBITDA opportunities are left on the table at every stage of the investment lifecycle.

Revenue Management Labs works with PE clients to address four recurring challenges:

Limited pricing focus during due diligence: identifying and quantifying pricing opportunities before close, so they are built into the thesis from day one.

Weak pricing execution post-acquisition: embedding structured pricing strategies and governance in portfolio companies quickly after close.

Inconsistent approaches across the portfolio: establishing common frameworks and shared capabilities that drive results at scale, not just in individual companies.

Short timelines to impact: delivering meaningful revenue and margin improvements within the compressed windows PE investment cycles demand.

The New York office brings together pricing strategy, commercial analytics, and the AI build capability, giving PE clients an integrated offering that spans opportunity identification, strategy design, and technology execution.

"The biggest pricing opportunities are often hiding in plain sight. Private equity firms that embed pricing rigour early, during diligence and in the first hundred days post-acquisition, consistently outperform those that treat it as a later-stage improvement initiative."

— Michael Stanisz, Partner at Revenue Management Labs

About Revenue Management Labs

Revenue Management Labs was built to close the gap between pricing potential and realized margin, and that focus has never wavered. Founders Avy Punwasee and Michael Stanisz started on the other side of the table, in the commercial and finance roles where pricing decisions get made, defended, and too often left on the table. They founded RML to deliver what clients actually needed: strategies grounded in each client's specific context, with the execution support to bring them to life. Today, RML is a fast-growing boutique consultancy helping businesses grow through in-depth insights, innovative pricing strategies, and practical solutions. With AI built into every engagement and a custom approach that rejects one-size-fits-all thinking, RML partners with growth businesses and private equity firms across industrials, services, and technology. Offices in New York, London, and Toronto. www.revenuemanagementlabs.com

SOURCE Revenue Management Labs