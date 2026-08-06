PRIM INVESTOR NOTICE: Primoris Services Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) common stock between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until September 21, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Primoris class action lawsuit. Captioned Boston Retirement System v. Primoris Services Corporation, No. 26-cv-02416 (N.D. Tex.), the Primoris class action lawsuit charges Primoris as well as certain of Primoris' top current former executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Primoris class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-primoris-services-corporation-class-action-lawsuit-prim.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Primoris is an infrastructure services company that provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services.

The Primoris class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Primoris' cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient and failed to provide reliable estimates of the costs and expected profitability of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects; (ii) as a result, Primoris systematically underestimated the costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects that were experiencing material cost overruns, execution problems, and schedule delays; and (iii) accordingly, defendants' statements regarding Primoris' estimating processes, project execution, ability to manage project risk, financial performance, and financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material adverse facts.

The Primoris class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 23, 2026, Primoris reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, disclosing increased costs on certain renewable energy projects, more challenging than anticipated soil conditions, and margin compression within its Energy segment, acknowledging that these issues adversely affected fourth quarter profitability despite higher revenue. On this news, the price of Primoris stock fell 8%, according to the complaint.

Then, on May 5, 2026, Primoris reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, allegedly disclosing additional adverse developments affecting its renewable energy business, including revenue and margin pressure, delayed project starts, and weaker than expected first quarter 2026 results. Primoris also reduced its full-year 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance from $5.80-$6.00 to $4.80-$5.00 and lowered its Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Primoris stock fell approximately 50%, according to the complaint.

Thereafter, on June 8, 2026, Primoris allegedly announced that Anthony Vorderbruggen, Primoris' President of Renewables, was departing Primoris, effective immediately. On this news, the price of Primoris stock fell approximately 15%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on June 22, 2026, Primoris issued a Business Update allegedly announcing that, following an internal review supported by an independent third-party industry expert, it had identified substantial challenges, cost overruns, and project delays affecting six renewable energy projects. Primoris reduced its full-year 2026 Adjusted EPS guidance to $2.05-$2.60, lowered its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $275 million-$325 million, projected that 2026 Renewables revenue would decline to approximately $2.1 billion, and announced the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer, defendant Jeremy Kinch. The Primoris class action lawsuit alleges that on this news, the price of Primoris stock fell 22%.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Primoris common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Primoris class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Primoris class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Primoris class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Primoris class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

[email protected]

SOURCE Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP