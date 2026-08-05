PRIM Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Primoris Services Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

The complaint alleges Wall Street questions about Primoris' renewable energy business after disclosures concerning six solar projects allegedly contradicted earlier assurances regarding cost controls and project execution, that later drove investor losses.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased PRIM securities between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or call (212) 363-7500.

PRIM shares fell $23.39 per share, or 21.6%, from $108.34 to $84.95 after the June 22, 2026 business update. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

Primoris Analyst Reaction Wall Street Securities Focus

The complaint highlights analyst reaction following Primoris' June 8, 2026 announcement that the President of Renewables was departing effective immediately. On June 9, 2026, Guggenheim Securities observed that the announcement allegedly "raises questions regarding PRIM's ongoing efforts to contain problems in the renewable energy business" and noted that the Company "may not have fully scoped the ongoing challenges with the six solar projects that it had previously highlighted."

Primoris shares declined approximately 15% after that announcement, closing at $103.90 on June 9, 2026. The complaint cites analyst reaction following disclosures of margin compression, delayed starts, challenging soil conditions, and cost pressure in renewable energy projects.

Analyst Coverage Timeline for PRIM Securities

February 23, 2026: Primoris disclosed increased costs on certain renewable energy projects, challenging soil conditions, and Energy segment margin compression.

February 24, 2026: PRIM closed at $151.92 after an approximately 8% decline tied to the disclosure.

May 5, 2026: The Company disclosed revenue and margin pressure, delayed project starts, weaker first-quarter results, and reduced 2026 guidance.

May 6, 2026: PRIM closed at $101.23 after an approximately 50% decline.

June 9, 2026: Guggenheim questioned whether Primoris had fully scoped the six solar project challenges, according to the complaint.

June 22, 2026: Primoris announced an internal review, substantial cost overruns, project delays, sharply reduced guidance, and a COO resignation.

Why the Guggenheim Commentary Matters for Investors

The action claims that analyst reaction highlighted the contrast between Primoris' prior statements about disciplined bidding and effective project controls and the later disclosures concerning six renewable energy projects. Plaintiffs allege that earlier assurances about execution, estimating, and risk management lacked a reasonable basis because Primoris' cost-to-complete forecasting and oversight processes were deficient.

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or allegedly misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Here, the complaint points to Guggenheim's June 9 commentary as part of the market's reassessment of Primoris' renewable energy execution risks."

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP — Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report. Investors who suffered losses have until September 21, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PRIM Lawsuit

Q: What is the PRIM class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 5, 2025 and June 22, 2026. Shares fell approximately 21.6% after the Company disclosed an internal review identifying substantial challenges, cost overruns, and project delays affecting six renewable energy projects. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: How much did PRIM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 21.6%, a decline of $23.39 per share, after Primoris announced an internal review and sharply reduced 2026 guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the PRIM lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Primoris made materially false or misleading statements regarding disciplined bidding, estimating processes, project controls, cost forecasting, and financial guidance tied to fixed-price renewable energy projects.

Q: What court was the PRIM class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, and asserts claims under the federal securities laws.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with significant documented losses and provide oversight of the litigation on behalf of all class members.

Q: What documents should PRIM investors gather? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices may help evaluate potential losses.

Q: What if I already sold my PRIM shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP