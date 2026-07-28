PRIM Shareholder Alert: Primoris Services Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact The Gross Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM).

Shareholders who purchased shares of PRIM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/primoris-services-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=196378&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: August 5, 2025 to June 22, 2026

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Primoris' cost estimation, cost-to-complete forecasting, and project oversight processes were deficient and failed to provide reliable estimates of the costs and expected profitability of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects; (ii) as a result, Primoris systematically underestimated the costs and risks of significant fixed-price renewable energy projects that were experiencing material cost overruns, execution problems, and schedule delays; and (iii) accordingly, defendants' statements regarding the Company's estimating processes, project execution, ability to manage project risk, financial performance, and financial guidance lacked a reasonable basis and omitted material adverse facts.

DEADLINE: September 21, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/primoris-services-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=196378&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of PRIM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is September 21, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903





SOURCE The Gross Law Firm