Primal Eats Unveils Major Upgrades: Cleaner Ingredients, Superior Flavor, and Wisconsin's First Authorized Self-Vending Machine

GILLETT, Wis., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Primal Eats has been voted the #1 BBQ Restaurant in the 2026 Best of the Bay Community Choice Awards.

Primal Eats has completed a sweeping set of upgrades over the past year, reinforcing its commitment to exceptional taste and food that supports how guests want to feel. The Texas-style BBQ restaurant has revamped ingredients, techniques, and processes so every plate delivers cleaner nutrition and deeper flavor.

Scott & Sally Follett

The restaurant now offers over 40 gluten-free menu items including pizzas, burgers, appetizers, and more. Its popular Friday night fish fry also features gluten-free options, allowing more guests to enjoy the same crispy, golden fish and classic sides without compromise.

Primal Eats switched to premium European and Italian flours free of bleaching agents, bromates, and glyphosate. These flours produce better texture, better rise, and a cleaner taste that many guests notice immediately—especially those sensitive to conventional American flours.

All seed oils have been eliminated. The kitchen now fries exclusively in 100% pure beef tallow for richer flavor, superior crispness, and more stable fats, while MCT oil has replaced seed oils in sauces and recipes. Corn syrup has been removed from every recipe in favor of real ingredients only.

Prime rib and ribeyes are now prime-grade and wet-aged 30 days for concentrated beefy flavor and signature tenderness. Guests can also order prime beef ribeyes cooked over a wood fire, building deep smokey and tenderness while keeping the meat juicy and richly flavored inside. Brisket burgers have been switched to 100% grass-fed brisket for a cleaner protein, and the restaurant now sources local Wisconsin potatoes for its homemade fries, which fry up fresher and better-textured in the beef tallow fryers.

Everything—from sauces and dressings to full meals—continues to be made in-house from scratch with no pre-made mixes or shortcuts.

In addition, Primal Eats has expanded its product line after two years of perfecting recipes they made, grass-fed jalapeño and grass-fed original beef brisket meat sticks. These self-stable sticks are made with celery juice and cherry juice, fermented for 14 hours, then smoked low and slow for 7 hours. They are packaged and distributed from the brick-and-mortar location in Gillett, Wisconsin, and ship nationwide, with growing interest in bringing the products to Europe. All meat sticks are federally inspected.

This year Primal Eats was also awarded the first self-vending machine business authorization in the area. The Grab & Go smart vending machine operates 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, and stocks Primal Eats products in coolers and freezers alongside other local Wisconsin vendor products.

These changes deliver cleaner ingredients, better nutrition, and food that supports how guests want to feel after they leave the table. Whether ordering slow-roasted prime rib, 30-day-aged wood-fired prime ribeye, gluten-free pizza, Friday fish fry, or the new grass-fed brisket meat sticks, guests will taste the difference in the first bite.

Come experience it at Primal Eats. Your body and your taste buds will thank you.

About Primal Eats

Primal Eats is a Texas-style BBQ restaurant specializing in smoked meats, seed oil-free cooking, and real-food ingredients from scratch.

Restaurant Location

Primal Eats

14109 County Road VV

Gillett, WI 54124

Grab & Go Location

5383 CTH-R

Gillett, WI 54124

Restaurant Website: primaleats.com

Brisket Meat Stick Shop: shopprimaleats.com

SOURCE Primal Eats