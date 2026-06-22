Prime Day Exclusive Meets July 4th Launch: Glocusent Unveils Camping Lanterns with Its Biggest Sale of the Year

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Glocusent Co., Ltd

Jun 22, 2026, 10:00 ET

DENVER, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 2026 camping season hits its peak—with national parks from Glacier to Yosemite witnessing record summer traffic—outdoor enthusiasts are gearing up for their trips. Meanwhile, Amazon's Prime Day 2026 is officially set for June 23-26, bringing millions of exclusive deals to Prime members. Glocusent has expanded from its nationally top selling signature reading light, known for its innovative reading lights, lighting+ sound machine, and outdoor camping lanterns

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Glocusent Prime Day 2026
Glocusent Prime Day 2026

On July 4th, Glocusent will launch its Trenta Lantern and Pocket Lantern for camping lovers. These two new arrivals embody the brand's outdoor product line motto: Light Up Your Adventure. "Wilderness aglow — light perfected across every dimension of life, a vision that completes the brand's evolution from a single product to a full‑scene lifestyle companion," said Mason, founder of Glocusent. Today, millions of customers trust Glocusent to light up every chapter of their lives. This Prime Day marks more beyond—it's a celebration of how far Glocusent has come and a glimpse into what's next.

Featured Deals                                                                       

Best seller and classic products
Camping series
C12 Ultra Bright 135 LED Camping Lantern
Drop down from 23.99 Now 19.49!
20% OFF

C11 Compact 106 LED Rugged Camping Lantern
Drop down from 22.99 Now 19.99!
15% OFF

Newly launch N series sound machines                                                                      
N18 Mini World's 1st 35mm Lighting Sound Machine (New Born Must Have)
Drop down from $25.99 with Coupon

Best seller and classic products                                       
Glocusent Classic Neck Light
Drop down from 28.99
41% OFF

A15 Ultra Light BOOKMARK Book Light (Best Seller )
Drop down from 18.99
47% OFF

A39 Wide-Head Shadow-Free Clip-on Book Light 
Drop down from 19.99
52% OFF

A38 Glocusent Upgraded Neck Light Wider Light Range 
Drop down from 25.99
41% OFF

Customers can also shop with confidence through Glocusent's dedicated customer support, easy access to product guides, and fast warranty services, with most warranty claims resolved within 2–5 business days.

About Glocusent

Founded in Colorado, Glocusent began with innovative Reading Lights.

Guided by its "Light Up Your Chapters" philosophy, the brand designs products that accompany users through daily life—lighting the pages you read at night, to adventures outdoors, to the dreams that carry you into tomorrow.

Glocusent Official Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/glocusent/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glocusent/

Brand Contact: [email protected]
B2B Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Glocusent Co., Ltd

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