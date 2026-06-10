Prime Day Spending Expected to Rise Despite Record-Low Consumer Sentiment

Omnisend research finds 66% of Prime Day shoppers plan to spend the same or more as last year; few will pay a premium for Made-in-USA products

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite consumer sentiment being at an all-time low, demand for major sales events remains high. A new Omnisend survey of 1,370 U.S. consumers found that more than half (55%) plan to shop during Amazon Prime Day this year, up from 45% who report having shopped in 2025.

Spending intentions are also strong: two-thirds (66%) expect to spend the same amount (46%) or more (20%) than they did last year, while 59% anticipate spending up to $200. Only 12% say they plan to spend less than they did during the previous Prime Day.

When asked what influences them to shop during Prime Day, most respondents pointed to steep discounts (53%), the convenience of shopping from home (36%), and lightning deals to limited inventory (23%).

"Prime Day is arriving earlier than many sellers are used to, which means less time to build momentum and prepare inventory. But despite ongoing inflation concerns, tariff-related price pressures, and consumers being more selective with their spending, demand for the event remains strong," says Marty Bauer, Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend. "At the same time, higher planned spending doesn't always mean consumers are feeling more financially secure. Many are using Prime Day strategically, consolidating purchases they were already planning to make and stocking up on everyday essentials while discounts are available."

Consumers want American-made products, but not at any price

Product categories generating the most Prime Day interest also suggest consumers are focused on practicality. Clothing and accessories lead at 41%, followed by electronics such as TVs (38%) and beauty products (26%).

Twenty-two percent are also planning to purchase groceries and household essentials, aligning with Amazon's increasing focus on promoting grocery deals and household staples as part of the event and the retailer's push to compete head-to-head with Walmart.

While price remains the main driver of Prime Day purchases, 59% say they actively look for "Made in USA" products when shopping on Prime Day. The same share is willing to pay more for these items – even though just 8% would pay more than 10% extra for an American-made product.

"This year's Prime Day arrives just days before the nation's 250th Independence Day celebrations, which could give an added boost to interest in American-made products. While shoppers remain highly price-conscious, our data suggests many consumers still want to support domestic manufacturing when the price difference is reasonable. Retailers that can pair competitive discounts with a compelling 'Made in USA' message may find an especially receptive audience this year," says Bauer.

More information is available here: https://www.omnisend.com/blog/amazon-prime-day-2026-survey/.

Methodology

The survey was commissioned by Omnisend and conducted by Cint in April 2026. A total of 1,370 U.S. respondents were questioned. Quotas were placed on age, gender, income, and place of residence to achieve a nationally representative sample among users. The margin of error is +/-3 percent.

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more – all without the exaggerated cost.

For further information, please contact:

Daniele Kezyte, Public Relations, [email protected]

Matas Duda, Public Relations Lead, [email protected]



SOURCE Omnisend