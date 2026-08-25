Primero Launches as the AI Transformation Company for Latin America

The company enables Latin America's largest enterprises to deploy AI and unlock the region's economic potential

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latin America's biggest enterprises power the region's economy, yet many still run on technology from the 1990s. Today, Primero, the AI transformation company for Latin America's largest enterprises, announced its public launch to help these organizations modernize their operations with AI and unlock new revenue opportunities.

The company is already working with enterprises including Mexico City's Secretaría de Desarrollo Económico (SEDECO), Kimberly-Clark de México, Terpel, SmartFit, and Verde Valle. Primero also announced $12 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by Kaszek and General Catalyst, with participation from Definition, Conviction, 8VC, and angel investors that include shareholders and executives from FEMSA, Bimbo, Aeroméxico, and Kimberly-Clark de México.

Today's AI tools fall flat inside Latin America's enterprises because the context they need is fragmented across dozens of disconnected systems. Critical business data lives across legacy ERPs, CRMs, finance platforms, warehouse management systems, document repositories, and other software that was never designed to work together. Without a unified understanding of the business, AI cannot reliably reason about operations or execute meaningful work.

Primero is building the system of intelligence that enables AI to understand, reason, and execute work across a company's real, messy, cross-system operations.

Its product, Primia, connects directly to a company's legacy systems and transforms fragmented business data into a shared enterprise ontology, giving AI a complete understanding of how the business operates.

With this foundation, Primia powers AI agents that can execute complex work across the organization with enterprise-grade authentication, governance, and traceability built in.

Enterprises retain control of their data and the freedom to work across models that best fit their business needs.

Primia is implemented module by module across the enterprise, built through forward-deployed engineers working alongside customer teams. Because these engineers live in the region, speak the language, and understand the culture, they embed inside an enterprise and build alongside its teams with a depth of context and trust that only a homegrown company can offer.

Each new module captures business context and best practices, creating an intelligence layer that every subsequent AI agent inherits. Over time, Primia compounds into a shared operating system for AI across the enterprise.

"Latin America cannot afford to be left behind again," said José Murillo, co-founder and co-CEO of Primero. "LatAm needs its own technology champions—companies built locally for local institutions, with a deep understanding of how business actually works here. By making AI work with the systems enterprises already use, we're building the foundation for a more competitive and prosperous future."

The company is led by José Murillo, Andrés Rosales, and Santiago Buenahora, who worked at Meta, 8VC, and Robinhood before returning to Mexico City to found Primero. Most of Primero's team also came back to Mexico after studying and working at leading U.S. universities and technology companies, including Stanford, Wharton, Harvard Business School, Google, Meta, and Uber. Around half of Primero's engineers competed in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI), or International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC).

"José, Andrés, and Santiago combine deep technical ambition with a rare understanding of how to build enduring companies in Latin America," said Alex Tran, Managing Director at General Catalyst. "As enterprises across the region adopt AI, Primero is building the foundational infrastructure that will enable that transformation."

"The CEOs of Latin America's biggest enterprises are all eager to adopt AI," said Nicolas Berman, Partner at Kaszek. "Primero has everything we look for in a generational company: exceptional founders, world-class engineering talent, and a product purpose-built for the complexities of enterprise adoption in the region."

For more information, please visit primero.com.

About Primero

Primero is the AI transformation company for Latin America. It partners with enterprises to deploy AI across their core operations, embedding forward-deployed engineers into each organization to help them modernize their operations with AI and unlock new revenue opportunities. Primero is led by José Murillo, Andrés Rosales, and Santiago Buenahora, technical founders who studied at Harvard and UPenn and worked at Meta, 8VC, and Robinhood before returning home to Latin America to build a homegrown champion. The company is backed by Kaszek, General Catalyst, Definition, Conviction, 8VC. Primero has offices in Mexico City, Madrid and Bogotá.

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SOURCE Primero