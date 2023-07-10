Princess Launches Prime Offer for 2024 Sailings - "Score for 24 Sale" Will Be the Lowest Deals for Next Year

Princess Cruises

10 Jul, 2023, 19:41 ET

Third and Fourth Guests Sail for Free on Select Voyages

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the excitement surrounding annual Prime Days reaches its peak and other top retailers offer their best deals of the year, Princess Cruises is unveiling its own top savings on cruises for 2024, including fares as low as $399 per person for a 7-day Western Caribbean voyage.

Score for 24
Score for 24

The "Score for 24 Sale" offers the lowest fares of the season for dream vacations aboard The Love Boat in 2024, with a wide range of itineraries and destinations to choose from, including select voyages that offer an incredible opportunity for third and fourth guests to sail for free. Whether it's a relaxing Caribbean getaway, an enchanting European river cruise, or an adventurous expedition to remote destinations, the Score for 24 Sale offers unbeatable value for discerning travelers.

"Surging consumer demand is driving customers to secure their 2024 summer vacations now," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. "The Score for 24 is rewarding guests who are eager to lock in the most popular cruise itineraries with the very best rates we will offer all year."

The Score for 24 Sale is available through September 5th, 2023, creating a unique opportunity for travelers to plan ahead and secure their spot on select 2024 and 2025 sailings. With a wide range of itineraries and destinations to choose from, this offer is subject to availability, so early booking is encouraged to secure the best options.

For more information and disclaimers, please visit our promotions page. To take advantage of the Score for 24 Sale, guests can contact their professional travel advisor, call 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237) or visit the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK). 

SOURCE Princess Cruises

