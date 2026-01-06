Princess Cruises Expands Northern Europe Portfolio with Unprecedented Itineraries and Shore Excursions for 2027

Regal Princess Sails the Region on 48 Voyages, Ranging in Length from 7 to 64 Days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Princess Cruises is launching an extended Northern Europe program for 2027, offering 48 voyages to 54 incredible destinations across 18 countries. On sale January 13, 2026, the program highlights brand-new itineraries and the line's most immersive European voyage ever: the 64-day Ultimate European Journey, which will give travelers even more exciting ways to explore and customize their perfect Northern Europe "coolcation" adventure.

The 3,560-guest Regal Princess, one of four Princess ships sailing Northern Europe in 2027, will offer a robust series of combinable voyages with choices ranging from the 7-day Northern Europe Capitals to the most expansive itineraries in the region. These include the 64-day Ultimate European Journey and the 49-day Northern Europe Explorer, sailing roundtrip from Southampton (London) or Copenhagen with overnights in Stockholm and Cobh – the gateway to the legendary Blarney Castle.

Together with three additional Princess ships, Majestic Princess, Sky Princess and Caribbean Princess, operating dedicated programs across the British Isles, the Baltics, Iceland & Norway and Scandinavia, the expanded deployment underscores Princess' leadership in offering one of its most extensive and varied Northern Europe programs to date, and positions the brand to take more guests to the region than any other North American cruise line.

Highlights of the April to August 2027 season include:

6 Regions: Atlantic, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Baltics, Iceland, and the British Isles

48 Voyages: Book individually or combine for extended adventures, including new open‑jaw options that offer highly port‑intensive destination itineraries

54 Destinations in 18 Countries: Including Barcelona, Oslo, Reykjavik, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Belfast, Amsterdam, and the scenic fjords of Iceland and Norway

5 Homeports: Southampton (London), Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Helsinki, and Fort Lauderdale

: Southampton (London), Copenhagen, Reykjavik, Helsinki, and Fort Lauderdale Cultural Access: UNESCO sites, medieval cities like Visby, smaller gems like Seyðisfjörður and Akureyri, and world-class capitals including Stockholm, Edinburgh, and Barcelona

With standout voyages including:

An 8-night Irish Counties & Scottish Shores voyage sailing roundtrip from Southampton, calling at Falmouth, Cobh (overnight), Dun Laoghaire (for Dublin), Belfast, and Greenock. Departing June 25, 2027. Fares start from $1,249

voyage sailing roundtrip from Southampton, calling at Falmouth, Cobh (overnight), Dun Laoghaire (for Dublin), Belfast, and Greenock. Departing June 25, 2027. Fares start from $1,249 A 10-night Norwegian & Icelandic Fjords voyage from Copenhagen to Reykjavik, calling at Kristiansand, Skagen, Stavanger, Nordfjordeid, Molde, Akureyri, Isafjordur, and Grundarfjordur. Departing July 10, 2027. Fares start from $1,699

voyage from Copenhagen to Reykjavik, calling at Kristiansand, Skagen, Stavanger, Nordfjordeid, Molde, Akureyri, Isafjordur, and Grundarfjordur. Departing July 10, 2027. Fares start from $1,699 A 15-night Mediterranean Adventurer sailing roundtrip from Southampton, calling at Cadiz (for Seville), Barcelona, Toulon/Provence (La Seyne), Livorno, Corsica (Ajaccio), Sardinia (Alghero), Ibiza, and Cartagena. Departing April 30, 2027. Fares start from $1,899

sailing roundtrip from Southampton, calling at Cadiz (for Seville), Barcelona, Toulon/Provence (La Seyne), Livorno, Corsica (Ajaccio), Sardinia (Alghero), Ibiza, and Cartagena. Departing April 30, 2027. Fares start from $1,899 A 14-night Scandinavia and Baltic Adventure sailing from Southampton to Helsinki, calling at Zeebrugge (for Brussels/Bruges), Rotterdam, Oslo, Kristiansand, Skagen, Copenhagen, Warnemunde (for Berlin), Bornholm, Gdansk (Gdynia), Visby, and Tallinn. Departing May 15, 2027. Fares start from $2,199

sailing from Southampton to Helsinki, calling at Zeebrugge (for Brussels/Bruges), Rotterdam, Oslo, Kristiansand, Skagen, Copenhagen, Warnemunde (for Berlin), Bornholm, Gdansk (Gdynia), Visby, and Tallinn. Departing May 15, 2027. Fares start from $2,199 A 25-night British Isles & Icelandic Fjords Explorer sailing from Reykjavik to Copenhagen, calling at Isafjordur, Akureyri, Seydisfjordur, Orkney Islands (Kirkwall), Invergordon, Edinburgh (South Queensferry), Zeebrugge, Southampton, Falmouth, Cobh (overnight), Dun Laoghaire (for Dublin), Belfast, Greenock, Southampton, Zeebrugge, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and Skagen. Departing June 15, 2027. Fares start from $3,949

"Princess is sailing Northern Europe like never before, presenting our most comprehensive program yet," said Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer. "With enriched itineraries, broader destination choices, and more opportunities for guests to personalize their ideal 2027 summer getaway, this Northern Europe program is more varied, more flexible, and more inspiring than ever."

Princess Cruises Shore Excursions

Guests can connect more deeply with the places they visit thanks to the special touches Princess brings to experiences across the British Isles, Iceland & Norway, and the Baltic & Scandinavian regions, including:

British Isles

Cork City Sights & Jameson Whiskey with a Jameson Ambassador

Ring of Brodgar, Skara Brae & Skaill House

Ultimate Scottish Highlands & Loch Ness Cruise

Iceland & Norway

Godafoss Waterfall, Lava Labyrinth & Hot Springs

Cruise to Vigur Island

Bathing in the Blue Lagoon

Baltic & Scandinavia

Ultimate Gdansk & Oliwa Cathedral

Tallinn & Its Artisans

Forest Trekking with the Huskies

EZ Air: Flexible, Customizable Travel Planning

Princess' EZ Air program gives guests full control over their travel arrangements, allowing them to choose preferred dates, airports, airlines, flights, and cabin classes with the added benefit to book now and pay later.

"Come Aboard Sale"

Interested cruisers can take advantage of the "Come Aboard Sale," available through February 16, 2026, representing some of the year's best savings. The sale features exceptional savings up to 40% off cruise fares, up to $500 in instant savings*, 50% off deposits, and free third and fourth guests on select sailings.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com .

*Advertised amount of $500 is per double occupancy stateroom ($250 per guest) on a 17+ day voyage in a Suite or Mini-Suite.

