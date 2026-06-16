Principal Mineral Announces Acquisition of Isola and $280 Million in New Funding for Next Phase of Strategic Growth

Transaction strengthens company's platform in critical materials and upstream electronics manufacturing, enhancing supply-chain resilience for advanced technology end-markets

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Principal Mineral, a leader in rebuilding the industrial "missing midstream" of the global strategic materials supply chain, today announced the acquisition of Isola Group ("Isola"), a premier manufacturer of copper-clad laminates and dielectric prepregs used in printed circuit boards (PCBs). The transaction closed on June 16, 2026.

Together with Camden Copper, North America's only producer of electrodeposited copper foil, the acquisition strengthens Principal Mineral's ability to serve customers across the electronics value chain. The combined offering enhances manufacturing capabilities and supply-chain resilience for critical industries while bringing together two foundational materials used in advanced PCBs: copper foil and copper-clad laminates.

The company also announced approximately $280 million of new funding to support its next phase of strategic, long-term growth. The funding was co-led by Overmatch Ventures and The New Industrial Corporation, with participation from J2 Ventures, Ensemble VC, and other existing and new investors, alongside a credit facility provided by Lane42 Investment Partners. The capital raise will support integration of the combined company, expansion of advanced manufacturing capacity, continued technology development, and long-term investment in critical supply-chain capabilities across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"The addition of Isola advances our mission to build resilient supply chains that power the world's most important technologies," said Adam Johnson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Principal Mineral. "Together with our existing operations, Isola strengthens the manufacturing capabilities that underpin advanced electronics, helping reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities while ensuring customers have reliable access to the materials needed for aerospace, communications and satellites, AI infrastructure, and energy applications."

Principal Mineral will employ roughly 1,300 people across 10 facilities worldwide, spanning manufacturing, R&D, technical support, and sales operations. Adam Johnson will serve as CEO of the combined company, and Principal Mineral's existing leadership team will manage the business. Sean Mirshafiei, President of Isola, will lead day-to-day operations at Isola, reporting to Johnson.

Travis Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Isola, will transition to an advisory role.

"Over the past several years, Isola's global team has worked hard to transform this company by strengthening our operations, expanding our technologies, and consistently delivering for our customers in a challenging industry environment," said Kelly. "I'm very proud of what we have accomplished, and as a result, we are in a position of strength to begin this next chapter with Principal Mineral. I know that their commitment to growing our people, capabilities, and global footprint will help Isola build on its century of excellence and capture the significant opportunities ahead."

The acquisition of Isola follows Principal Mineral's history of partnership with employees, customers, suppliers, and local communities, and commitment to responsible integration and operational continuity across its facilities. In 2025, Principal Mineral acquired and relaunched Camden Copper in Camden, South Carolina, saving local jobs and preserving a key U.S. copper foil plant that supplies defense-grade electrodeposited copper foil for PCBs used in advanced technology systems.

"This is an investment in continuity for Isola's employees and customers, and in the operational stability and technical expertise that have defined the company for more than a century," said Wes Spurlock, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Principal Mineral. "We're putting long‑term capital behind manufacturing capabilities to deliver the high‑quality materials that people depend on every day."

About Principal Mineral

Principal Mineral is a leader in ensuring resiliency for the industrial "missing midstream" of the critical materials supply chain, the key layer between upstream metals and the finished technologies necessary for advanced electronics systems, communications equipment, AI infrastructure, and other cutting-edge applications.

Through our portfolio of technologies and operations, we provide scaled production of critical mineral and material inputs for the electronics, defense, and energy industries, while building strategic partnerships that accelerate the development of essential capabilities and establish durable and globally competitive production.

Principal Mineral serves as a trusted partner for leading advanced technology manufacturers and delivers adaptable, agile solutions to help build secure supply chains that support high-quality jobs, drive innovation, and strengthen resiliency. To learn more, visit PrincipalMineral.com.

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SOURCE Principal Mineral