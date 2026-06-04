Principle Health Systems Strengthens Mobile Diagnostic Platform Through Strategic Asset Acquisition

Acquisition enhances Principle's ability to support long-term care providers with coordinated, bedside diagnostic services

HOUSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Principle Health Systems, a major provider of mobile laboratory and diagnostic services to long-term care facilities across the Southern and Central United States, announced the strategic acquisition of select assets from a mobile diagnostic services company. The transaction further strengthens Principle's ability to deliver coordinated, high-quality diagnostic support to long-term care partners across its growing regional footprint.

This acquisition represents a continued investment in Principle's broader diagnostic platform and reinforces the company's commitment to meeting providers and patients where care is delivered. By integrating additional mobile diagnostic resources into its existing operations, Principle is enhancing its ability to support timely clinical decision-making, reduce unnecessary patient transport, and simplify diagnostic workflows for facility-based care teams.

James Dieter, CEO of Principle Health Systems, commented on the acquisition: "This addition reflects our continued commitment to supporting the full diagnostic needs of our long-term care partners. Many residents face significant challenges when diagnostic services require transport outside the facility, and our goal is to make high-quality testing and imaging resources more accessible at the bedside. As we continue to strengthen our platform, we remain focused on delivering dependable service, clinical quality, and the same standard of excellence our clients have come to expect from Principle."

The acquisition expands Principle's ability to serve as a single-source diagnostic partner for long-term care facilities seeking to streamline care delivery. With mobile laboratory and diagnostic services coordinated through one experienced team, Principle continues to help providers reduce operational complexity while improving the patient and provider experience.

This transaction is part of Principle Health Systems' ongoing strategy to broaden service capabilities, deepen support for long-term care partners, and continue building a scalable, quality-obsessed mobile diagnostics platform.

About Principle Health Systems

Principle Health Systems is a major provider of mobile laboratory and diagnostic services for long-term care facilities across the Southern and Central United States. With a focus on quality, reliability, and customer service, Principle is dedicated to optimizing outcomes and experiences for patients and providers. Through continued investment in people, process, technology, and strategic growth, Principle is committed to setting the standard in mobile healthcare diagnostics.

SOURCE Principle Health Systems