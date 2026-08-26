The brand launches a line of thicker, sturdier and wavier crisps made for dipping, in addition to a new Mingles flavor, expanding offerings for more fans

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Pringles® launches two new innovations: Pringles Dippers and a new Pringles Mingles Sweet & Salty flavor.

launches two new innovations: Dippers and a new Mingles Sweet & Salty flavor. Engineered with a robust, scoop-like design, Pringles Dippers are the brand's first-ever thicker, sturdier and wavier crisp designed specifically for dipping and are available in three delicious flavors: Original, French Onion, and Bacon Cheddar.

Dippers are the brand's first-ever thicker, sturdier and wavier crisp designed specifically for dipping and are available in three delicious flavors: Original, French Onion, and Bacon Cheddar. Inspired by Mr. P's iconic bowtie, the Pringles Mingles lineup is also expanding to include a new Sweet & Salty flavor.

Mingles lineup is also expanding to include a new Sweet & Salty flavor. Fans can find these new Pringles innovations at retailers nationwide starting in September.

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, Pringles® is back at it, cooking up new innovations made to stack up any occasion. Say hello to Pringles Dippers, the brand's first-ever thicker, sturdier, and wavier crisp, designed specifically for serious dipping and Pringles Mingles Sweet & Salty, an all-new flavor addition to the Mingles lineup.

Featuring a unique scoopy, curvy shape that's thicker and structurally sturdier, Pringles Dippers are the ultimate one-bite partner for your favorite dip and comes in three delicious flavors:

Pringles® Introduces Pringles Dippers – The Brand's Thickest Crisp Ever – And Expands Mingles Lineup with Sweet & Salty Flavor Pringles® Introduces Pringles Dippers – The Brand's Thickest Crisp Ever – And Expands Mingles Lineup with Sweet & Salty Flavor

NEW Pringles Dippers Original delivers the well-known, classic Pringles Original flavor bursting with salty and savory goodness, now available in a thicker, sturdier crisp ingeniously shaped to scoop and hold your favorite dip, whether you're a light-dip or a heavy-dip kind of person.

delivers the well-known, classic Original flavor bursting with salty and savory goodness, now available in a thicker, sturdier crisp ingeniously shaped to scoop and hold your favorite dip, whether you're a light-dip or a heavy-dip kind of person. NEW Pringles Dippers French Onion pairs savory French onion flavor with a hearty crunch, creating the perfect blend of sweet, caramelized onion notes and rich, tangy, creamy flavor in every single bite.

pairs savory French onion flavor with a hearty crunch, creating the perfect blend of sweet, caramelized onion notes and rich, tangy, creamy flavor in every single bite. NEW Pringles Dippers Bacon Cheddar blends bold cheddar cheese flavor with smoky bacon notes in a sturdy, crunchy crisp that's equally delicious loaded with your favorite dip or devoured straight from the can.

Inspired by Mr. P's iconic style, the brand is also continuing to think outside of the can by expanding the flavor lineup of its signature bowtie-shaped line of puffed snacks with NEW Pringles Mingles Sweet & Salty. The light, airy, and crispy puffs perfectly balance a touch of rich brown buttery sweetness with a satisfying salty finish.

"We know it can be frustrating if your typical salty dipping vessel prevents your perfect scoop or breaks as you dip, which is why we've created Pringles Dippers. Our iconic parabolic shape is now thicker and wavier than ever – built to handle any dipping style from light dips to heavy scoops," said Eileen Flaherty-Yao, Senior Director of Salty, Mars Snacking North America. "Between this innovation and the Sweet & Salty addition to our Mingles lineup, Pringles brings you new ways to take on your favorite snack which we know fans will love."

Hitting shelves starting this September, be sure to visit Pringles.com to find the new flavors at a store near you. For more information, follow @Pringles on your favorite social media platforms to keep up with the latest news.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. Based on combined Mars and Kellanova 2025 net sales, we are now a $65bn+ family-owned business, with a diverse portfolio of quality snacking and food products that delight millions of people every day, and leading pet care products and veterinary services that support pets all around the world. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, EXTRA®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our approximately 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

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SOURCE Mars, Incorporated