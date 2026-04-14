Printerpix Launches 'Artezaar' Global Marketplace: Bringing Generative AI Artistry and High-Definition Decor to the Modern Home

ORLANDO, Fla. and LONDON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Printerpix, a global leader in personalized design and print technology, today announced the international launch of Artezaar by Printerpix, a next-generation digital art marketplace that leverages advanced generative AI to create exclusive, high-definition wall decor. The platform is now fully integrated into the Printerpix global ecosystem, providing consumers across North America, Europe, and Asia with access to a limitless gallery of algorithmically-inspired art.

A Bold New Era of Home Decor: Artezaar by Printerpix combines advanced generative AI models with professional 'Craft Lab' printing standards to transform digital concepts into gallery-quality physical wall art. Curation at Your Fingertips: The Artezaar marketplace allows users to browse an evolving collection of AI-generated masterpieces, offering a seamless journey from digital discovery to premium home installation.

"Artezaar represents the fusion of technology and interior design," said Daniel Vasilescu, VP of Marketing. "By utilizing generative AI, we are moving past the limitations of traditional imagery. We are offering our customers a boundless collection of unique digital art that evolves with global design trends."

The Artezaar Experience: The Future of Wall Decor The global rollout introduces a technology-first model that focuses on visual diversity and production excellence:

Generative Design Drops: The platform features a dynamic rotation of AI-generated artworks inspired by popular masterpieces, ensuring that home decor remains unique, modern, and distinct from mass-produced retail alternatives.

The platform features a dynamic rotation of AI-generated artworks inspired by popular masterpieces, ensuring that home decor remains unique, modern, and distinct from mass-produced retail alternatives. Algorithmic Curation, Local Production: While the art is conceptualized through advanced digital models, every piece is physically produced at Printerpix's state of the art 'Craft Labs' facilities in Orlando and London to ensure rapid regional delivery and reduced carbon footprints through localized fulfillment.

While the art is conceptualized through advanced digital models, every piece is physically produced at Printerpix's state of the art 'Craft Labs' facilities in Orlando and London to ensure rapid regional delivery and reduced carbon footprints through localized fulfillment. Archival Standards: Every Artezaar piece is optimized for Printerpix's proprietary high-definition printing process and premium media, turning digital files into gallery-quality physical treasures.

Every piece is optimized for Printerpix's proprietary high-definition printing process and premium media, turning digital files into gallery-quality physical treasures. A Borderless Gallery: From abstract geometric patterns to hyper-realistic surrealism, the collection is now available through localized platforms serving the US, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, UAE, and India.

"We are using technology to help people build galleries that reflect their personal identity," said Mohamed Daya, CEO at Printerpix. "By combining our high-definition print infrastructure with the creative potential of generative AI, Artezaar is redefining how the world discovers and displays art in the home."

To explore the new collection, visit the regional Artezaar galleries:

About Printerpix:

Printerpix is a global design and print partner specializing in high-definition photo books and personalized keepsakes. With primary production hubs in Orlando, Florida and London, UK, Printerpix helps millions of customers bring their ideas to life through custom print products, easy-to-use digital tools, and a commitment to professional Craft Lab quality standards.

Media Contact:

Ali Ahmed

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SOURCE Printerpix