Privacy Bee Acquires EraseMe.app, Adding Innovative Technology to Its Five-Star Data Removal Platform

The acquisition brings EraseMe.app customers and privacy technology into Privacy Bee, strengthening personal data protection for new and existing subscribers.

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacy Bee today announced its acquisition of EraseMe.app, a personal data removal service that developed innovative tools for helping consumers reduce their online exposure.

The acquisition brings EraseMe.app customers and technology into Privacy Bee. EraseMe.app customers will gain a path to Privacy Bee's ongoing monitoring, broad Data Broker coverage, and continued removal support. Privacy Bee will also incorporate EraseMe.app technology into its platform to strengthen the service for existing subscribers.

"Growing our privacy-conscious community is always exciting, but the bigger story is the technology EraseMe.app has brought to market over the past several years," said Harry Maugans, CEO of Privacy Bee. "We look forward to putting that technology to work across Privacy Bee and using it to improve how we protect the digital footprints of the people who trust us."

Personal information rarely stays removed permanently. Data Broker Sites and People Search Sites continually rebuild their records using public filings, marketing databases, purchased lists, and other sources. Information removed from one site can later return or appear somewhere else.

Privacy Bee addresses that problem through ongoing monitoring and repeated removals. The platform finds exposed personal information, manages removal requests, documents results, and continues watching for listings that resurface.

Technology acquired from EraseMe.app will give Privacy Bee more tools to build on as it improves how the platform identifies exposure, manages removals, monitors returning information, and supports customers.

The acquisition follows a major recognition for Privacy Bee. In August 2026, PCMag awarded Privacy Bee a perfect 5-out-of-5 rating and Editors' Choice recognition. Privacy Bee became the first and only personal data removal service to receive a perfect rating from PCMag. The review also recognized Privacy Bee for providing the most extensive Data Broker coverage among the services PCMag evaluated.

EraseMe.app customers will receive direct communication explaining what to expect, where to go for support, and whether any action is required. Customers do not need to take action until that communication arrives.

New visitors to EraseMe.app will be directed to Privacy Bee for personal data removal and ongoing monitoring.

Existing Privacy Bee subscribers do not need to make any changes. Their service and support will continue as usual while Privacy Bee begins integrating EraseMe.app technology into its platform.

About Privacy Bee

Privacy Bee helps consumers find and remove exposed personal information from Data Broker Sites, People Search Sites, and other public sources. Its ongoing monitoring and removal services give people greater visibility and control over where their personal information appears online.

In August 2026, PCMag awarded Privacy Bee a perfect 5-out-of-5 rating and Editors' Choice recognition. It was the first perfect rating PCMag awarded to a personal data removal service.

Learn more at privacybee.com.

About EraseMe.app

EraseMe.app is a personal data removal service focused on helping consumers reduce the exposure of their personal information online. Privacy Bee has acquired EraseMe.app, including technology developed to support personal data privacy and removal.

Existing EraseMe.app customers will receive transition information directly. New visitors will be directed to Privacy Bee.

SOURCE Privacy Bee