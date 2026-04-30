Privacy, Personalization and Paradise - the New Era of Luxury in Turks and Caicos Islands

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Turks and Caicos Islands has long been the A-List's best kept vacation secret, with pristine white sand beaches, beautiful food and unspoilt vibes. Now, a new generation of vacationers are discovering the next era of luxury, characterised by privacy and personalization, with a growing trend for vacations in private villa properties, according to luxury vacation rental company, TKCA Vacation Rentals. TKCA predicts a 15 per cent growth in its luxury property portfolio year on year, as the company is acquired by Managing Director, Gerry Dallas.

Turks and Caicos Islands luxury vacation rental company TKCA predicts a 15 per cent growth in its luxury property portfolio year on year, as visitors to the region increase.

Visits from younger Gen Z travelers are increasing – this crowd is highly discerning, with a preference for understated luxury as they seek world-class beach destinations without long-haul travel.

Guests want to enjoy a curated choice of elevated amenities, from serene yoga decks and private tennis courts to infinity-edge pools, dedicated butler service, and personal chefs — all thoughtfully designed to create a seamless and bespoke island experience.

Gerry Dallas, Managing Director of TKCA, comments: "We've seen record numbers of visitors to Turks and Caicos in recent months, with travelers seeking more tailored levels of luxury and highly personalized experiences. There is no longer a one-size-fits-all approach to luxury travel.

Dallas continues; "Today's global traveler is drawn to exceptional experiences and the opportunity to enjoy some of the finest homes in the destination, paired with thoughtful, personalized service. This is driving growing interest in ultra-luxury stays within beautifully appointed private residences. We are well-positioned for future growth as our focus remains on preserving brand strength, guest confidence, and our long-term positioning within the luxury market."

TKCA offers 40 luxury properties from intimate villas with private beach-front access, to co-joined villa properties for multi-generational celebration vacations. With flights departing daily across North America and Canada, the popularity of Turks and Caicos continues to increase.

TKCA is a leading luxury vacation property rental and management company in the Turks and Caicos Islands, connecting select individuals and families with inspiring vacation homes so that they can relax, recharge, and reconnect with the people and places they love the most. TKCA offers a full suite of professional vacation home services, providing a seamless experience for guests and owners who come to enjoy the beautiful islands. To find out more, visit tkcavacationrentals.com.

SOURCE TKCA