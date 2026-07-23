New agentic AI tool, powered by Genspark, lets users upload any private investment offering and receive a free 1–10 risk score in minutes — before they send a dime. Every new Minkow investigation now breaks on FNN first.

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-Active Fraud Researcher and Uncoverer Barry Minkow Launches Fraud News Network — Delivering Breaking Investigations First, Real-Time News, and Free AI Investment Risk Scores to Everyday Investors.

New agentic AI tool, powered by Genspark, lets users upload any private investment offering and receive a free 1–10 risk score in minutes — before they send a dime. Every new Minkow investigation now breaks on FNN first.

Pro-Active Fraud Researcher and Uncoverer Barry Minkow Launches Fraud News Network — Real-Time News

FNN combines three powerful features never before available in one free platform:

1. Fraud News From Across the Market

FNN brings together current fraud reporting from a broad range of news organizations, wire services, regulators, and other trusted sources—all in one place. Users can quickly follow securities fraud, Ponzi schemes, enforcement actions, investor alerts, and other important developments without searching across multiple platforms.

2. Original Minkow Investigations

FNN also features Barry Minkow's original breaking investigations through Substack, now syndicated worldwide by Newstex. These reports go beyond aggregated headlines to expose the documents, financial inconsistencies, red flags, and individuals behind potentially troubled investments. For investors considering a live offering, early access to that information can matter.

3. Free Agentic AI "First Look" Investment Scoring

Users can upload a private placement memorandum, pitch deck, offering summary, or any investment solicitation. FNN's agentic AI — built on Genspark — instantly analyzes the documents and returns a 1-to-10 risk score (10 being best), highlighting red flags such as unrealistic or guaranteed returns, undisclosed conflicts, unsupported valuations, pressure tactics, and structural issues. The AI's methodology is derived from patterns identified across 13 fraudulent schemes that regulators ultimately shut down. It currently specializes in debt funds, income funds, multifamily, and self-storage offerings.

Basic scoring is completely free. Deeper dives that include title reports and additional verification are available for a fee.

"The people who lose everything in these schemes are rarely reckless — they're trusting individuals pitched by polished professionals," said Minkow. "By the time the SEC files a complaint, the money is already gone. FNN shifts the moment of scrutiny from after the collapse to before the wire transfer. Ten minutes and a free AI score won't replace a lawyer or forensic accountant, but it can tell you whether you need one. And when we find the next one, FNN users will read about it first."

Since 2018, Minkow's investigative work has proactively identified and helped shut down more than a dozen fraudulent investment schemes totaling well over $1.5 billion in investor funds, with time-stamped submissions to federal and state regulators. FNN scales that same proven approach so any investor can use it directly.

Availability and Impact

The Fraud News Network app is free to download, with no subscription fees or paywalls for core news content. Our basic AI First Look investment scoring tool is also available at no cost.

The national and international syndication of our original investigative reporting by Newstex—combined with our free Agentic AI First Look tool designed to help investors identify potential fraud risks before they invest—reflects our mission to level the playing field between sophisticated promoters and everyday investors.

Important Disclosures

The First Look score is an informational, non-legal opinion generated by artificial intelligence for educational purposes only. It is not investment advice, legal advice, or a finding of fraud, and it is not an accusation or determination that any offering, company, or individual has violated any law. AI analysis can be incomplete or mistaken and depends entirely on the documents provided. Use of the tool creates no attorney-client, advisory, or fiduciary relationship. Investors should always perform independent due diligence and consult licensed professionals before making any investment decision.

About Fraud News Network and InvestSafe

Fraud News Network is the media companion to InvestSafe, Barry Minkow's focused on private-market fraud in Regulation D real estate syndications, private debt funds, and unregistered offerings. InvestSafe's reporting is anchored exclusively in public records and has been credited in multiple federal and state enforcement actions.

Contact

BARRY MINKOW

Fraud News Network

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Barry Minkow

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https://fraudnewsnetwork.app/

SOURCE Fraud News Network