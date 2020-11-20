Pro-Veterans Group says "Don't let Biden, Harris, and Pelosi destroy the progress of the last four years"

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --In a special message, distributed to its members and supporters via email and social media, the Coalition for American Veterans addressed the election of Joe Biden and outlined its plans for the next four years.

"Over the next four years, the voices and concerns of veterans must be heard and respected. We can't allow Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi to return us to the Obama-Biden policy of disrespect, neglect, and mistreatment of our nation's veterans," the statement says. "We at the Coalition for American Veterans say: Don't let Biden, Harris, and Pelosi destroy the progress of the last four years."

The group outlined several policy priorities, which will be promoted in a mass-distribution flyer – see https://coalitionforamericanveterans.com/supportvets/

SOURCE Coalition for American Veterans

Related Links

https://coalitionforamericanveterans.com/

