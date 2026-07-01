ProBio's AAV Manufacturing Excellence Powers UC Irvine and GlyTR Therapeutics First‑in‑Class pan-cancer CAR‑T Program

HOPEWELL, N.J., Jul 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine) School of Medicine and GlyTR Therapeutics have developed a next‑generation AAV‑mediated CAR T‑cell platform, GlyTR (pronounced 'glitter'), engineered to target tumor‑associated carbohydrate antigens that are highly expressed across a broad range of cancers. Unlike traditional high‑affinity antibody based CAR designs, GlyTR uses a unique "velcro‑like" lectin binding mechanism that enables selective elimination of cancer cells while minimizing off‑tumor toxicity and expanding the potential of CAR‑T therapy into solid tumors where safety has historically been a major barrier.

As a strategic partner to UC Irvine and GlyTR Therapeutics, ProBio successfully delivered AAV scale‑up materials to enable in vivo IND-enabling studies. The program leverages ProBio's integrated CDMO capabilities including plasmid DNA development, GMP manufacturing, and scalable CMC expertise to de‑risk early development and accelerate the path toward clinical evaluation.

Dr. Ani Grigorian, Associate Project Scientist at the UC Irvine School of Medicine and lead scientist in this study, highlighted the impact of ProBio's contribution: "ProBio's GMP AAV6 product demonstrated robust on-target CAR gene insertion of ~80%, greatly surpassing the ~40% insertion efficiency with previous research grade material. ProBio's GMP AAV6 product produced highly potent and physiologically regulated CAR T cells that were able to clear tumors in mice, a pivotal step towards bringing this new class of immunotherapeutics to humans."

The patented UC Irvine technology, licensed to GlyTR Therapeutics Inc. for commercialization, represents a first‑in‑class, pan‑cancer immunotherapy platform recently reported in Cell. Development is supported by approximately $30 million in total, and a recent $4.6 million grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM).

"From start to finish, we've been consistently impressed with ProBio's communication, accountability, and strong sense of responsibility throughout the entire manufacturing process. They consistently delivered exactly what they promised and ultimately finished with a bang." said Dr. Michael Demetriou, Principal Investigator and Professor of Neurology and Microbiology & Molecular Genetics at the UC Irvine School of Medicine.

"Our mission is to help innovators move from concept to clinic with speed, quality, and confidence. The success of the GlyTR AAV program demonstrates how ProBio's scalable platforms and technical depth can de‑risk early development and accelerate translation for next‑generation cell and gene therapies." said Allen Guo, CEO from ProBio.

Preclinical findings from the GlyTR program will inform upcoming toxicology studies and clinical strategy. The team is now focused on clinical trial preparation and IND submission, representing a key value‑inflection milestone for the program. The clinical studies will be conducted collaboratively between the UC Irvine's Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and the UC Irvine Alpha Clinic, the clinical trial arm of the stem cell research center.

About ProBio

ProBio is a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) enabling biotech and pharmaceutical companies to advance the development and manufacturing of next‑generation therapies. With deep expertise in cell and gene therapy, ProBio delivers integrated, end‑to‑end solutions across mRNA, plasmid DNA, viral vectors, and in vivo CAR‑T therapies.

ProBio's scalable, GMP‑compliant platforms support partners from early development through commercial manufacturing, helping accelerate timelines and de‑risk complex programs. Through a collaborative, risk‑sharing model, ProBio also offers flexible options for licensing and co‑development, empowering partners to efficiently navigate the scientific and regulatory challenges of advanced therapeutics.

For more information, visit www.probiocdmo.com

UC Irvine School of Medicine

Each year, the UC Irvine School of Medicine educates more than 500 medical students and over 180 PhD and MS students. Nearly 900 residents and fellows are trained at the UCI Medical Center and affiliated institutions. The School of Medicine offers multiple MD, PhD and MS degrees, and students are encouraged to pursue an expansive range of interests and options. The UC Irvine School of Medicine is accredited by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education and ranks among the top 50 nationwide for research.

For more information, visit medschool.uci.edu.

About GlyTR Therapeutics

GlyTR Therapeutics is an early‑stage biotechnology company developing a new class of anti‑cancer immunotherapeutics and CAR‑T cell therapies. Its GlyTR platform generates both bispecific proteins and CAR T cells, enabling a single therapeutic to target and kill multiple solid and hematologic cancers—from breast tumors to leukemias. Leveraging advanced genetic engineering and strategic academic collaborations, GlyTR Therapeutics is building a pipeline of CAR‑T and cell‑based therapies aimed at addressing areas of significant unmet medical need.

For more information, visit https://glytrtherapeutics.com/

About the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)

The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) is a state funding agency dedicated to accelerating stem cell and regenerative medicine research. CIRM supports programs that move promising discoveries from the lab to the clinic, with the goal of delivering transformative treatments to patients with unmet medical needs. The GlyTR2 CAR-T cell translation study was made possible by funding from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM), a state of California Agency that funds regenerative medicine, stem cell, and gene therapy research. (Grant Number TRAN1-17000).

For more information, visit https://www.cirm.ca.gov.

Head of EU & US Regional Marketing, Tracy Humphries, [email protected]

SOURCE ProBio Inc.