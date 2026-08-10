PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Investors: September 22, 2026, Filing Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy PRCT common stock between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026?

Affected PRCT Investor Summary

Who: PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities class action lawsuit filed Class Period: February 28, 2024 through February 25, 2026

February 28, 2024 through February 25, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: September 22, 2026

September 22, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's product demand

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company's product demand Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com ) , a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PROCEPT) (NASDAQ: PRCT) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PROCEPT common stock between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California and is captioned Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund v. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, No. 26-cv-07691 (N.D. Cal.). Investors have until September 22, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired PROCEPT common stock and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here: https://www.ktmc.com/prct-procept-biorobotics-corporation-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=prct&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at [email protected]. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

PROCEPT is a commercial stage medical technology company focused primarily on the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia ("BPH"), also known as an enlarged prostate. One of the devices that PROCEPT manufactured and sold for the treatment of BPH was an Aquablation therapy system that utilized a single-use handpiece that was disposed of after the procedure.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) PROCEPT utilized a discount program to incentivize customers to place bulk orders in excess of demand; (2) the undisclosed discount program artificially inflated the company's reported U.S. handpiece unit sales; (3) the consistent surplus of U.S. handpiece unit sales results in overstocking and exposed PROCEPT to material undisclosed risks of operational and financial harm; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Why did PROCEPT'S Stock Drop?

On February 25, 2026, PROCEPT announced its financial earnings for the year 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. Specifically, PROCEPT revealed that handpiece sales had materially exceeded procedures in every quarter since the first fiscal quarter of 2023, despite consistent reassurances to the contrary. On this news, the price of PROCEPT's common stock fell more than 18%.

WHAT PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by September 22, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION INVESTORS:

PROCEPT investors may, no later than September 22, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages PROCEPT investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

[email protected]

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP