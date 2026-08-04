PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO SUFFERED A LOSS IN PROCEPT BIOROBOTICS CORPORATION (PRCT), CONTACT THE LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH BEFORE SEPTEMBER 22, 2026 (LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE) TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ONGOING SECURITIES FRAUD LAWSUIT.

Contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss your legal rights by email at [email protected], by telephone at (215) 638-4847 or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and financial condition. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Procept used an extensive discount program designed to incentivize customers to place bulk handpiece orders in excess of procedure demand; (2) the undisclosed discount program artificially and unsustainably inflated Procept's reported U.S. handpiece unit sales and revenues by pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods; (3) the discount program caused customer handpiece orders to materially exceed underlying procedure demand throughout the Class Period, and this differential materially increased over time; (4) Procept's surplus of U.S. handpiece sales relative to procedures created excess field inventory and overstocking among its customers, totaling more than 10,000 excess units by the end of the Class Period; (5) as a result, Defendants materially overstated Procept's handpiece unit sales and the utilization of its field Systems; (6) Procept was exposed to undisclosed risks of significant operational and financial harm; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact:

Howard G. Smith, Esq.,

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith,

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112,

Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020,

Call us at: (215) 638-4847

Email us at: [email protected],

Visit our website at: www.howardsmithlaw.com.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith