PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Undisclosed Inventory Issues and approximately 18% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until September 22, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation ("Procept" or the "Company") (NasdaqGM: PRCT), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Procept and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3666 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-prct/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 22, 2026 .

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About the Lawsuit

Procept and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 25, 2026, the Company announced earnings results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ending December 31, 2025, disclosing that, contrary to prior assurances that U.S. handpiece sales were largely commensurate with procedures, handpiece sales had in fact materially exceeded procedures in every quarter since the first fiscal quarter of 2023, a differential which had consistently grown over time, ultimately resulting in cumulative excess field inventory of more than 10,000 units. Due to this inventory glut, the Company revealed that quarterly handpiece unit sales in the U.S. had declined significantly from 13,225 units in the third quarter to 9,400 units, representing a sequential decline of nearly 30%, resulting in the Company widely missing its annual revenue guidance by tens of millions of dollars.

On this news, the price of Procept shares fell from $27.84 per share on February 25, 2026 to $22.69 per share on February 27, 2026, a decline of more than 18% over a two-day trading period, on above-average trading volume.

The case is Operating Engineers Construction Industry and Miscellaneous Pension Fund v. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, No. 26-cv-07691.

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

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Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-833-538-3666

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC