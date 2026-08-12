PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Undisclosed Inventory Issues and approximately 18% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Reed Kathrein at Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP alerts investors in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) that a securities class action has been filed after repeated surprise unit handpiece sales underperformance and gradual revelations of excess customer inventory levels driven by repeated, late-quarter, bulk discounts. The lawsuit seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PROCEPT common stock between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2026.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating legal claims that PROCEPT and the other Defendants violated the federal securities laws in their communications about sales of the company's single-use handpiece, a component of its proprietary Aquablation therapy used to treat patients with an enlarged prostate.

The firm encourages investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. Persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the investigation are invited to contact the firm's attorneys.

Class Period: Feb. 28, 2024 – Feb. 25, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 22, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/prct

Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants withheld crucial information from investors about PROCEPT's business, operations, and financial condition. Its focus is on the propriety of the company's statements and omissions related to handpiece sales practices in the U.S., including repeated touting of growth in those sales.

More specifically, the complaint alleges that (unknown to investors) the wrongdoing consisted of company's utilization of an extensive discount program to incentivize its customers to place bulk orders exceeding customers' procedures demands, pulling forward sales at the expense of future periods and, thereby, artificially inflating reported unit sales and revenues.

Investors began to learn the truth through a series of partial disclosures, each of which drove the price of PROCEPT shares sharply lower.

On August 6, 2025, PROCEPT announced its Q2 2025 financial results, revealing that the company's handpiece sales unexpectedly deteriorated, missing consensus estimates by a wide margin.

Then, on November 4, 2025 PROCEPT reported its Q3 2025 results, again missing expected handpiece unit sales. During the corresponding earnings call, management slashed annual handpiece unit sales guidance to allow for the "optimization of field inventory[,]" and said PROCEPT had not "been managing customer inventory[,]" adding that some customers were "probably carrying too much."

Finally, on February 25, 2026 PROCEPT announced Q4 2025 results. For the first time, the company disclosed the actual number of procedures in the field and revealed that U.S. handpiece sales materially exceeded procedures in each quarter since Q1 2023.

Of concern was that cumulative excess customer inventory of handpieces were over 10,000 units and U.S. handpiece sales sequentially cratered by 30%. Management then said that the company was eliminating its (previously undisclosed) bulk order discount program which was designed to incentivize customers to make large purchases during "the final weeks" of every quarter. The problem was the bulk order discount program essentially ate into future sales as customers already had excess inventories.

As a result of these events, by February 25, the price of PROCEPT shares had steadily declined by $22.06, or over 48% from the close on August 6, 2025.

"We're focused on whether PROCEPT may have intentionally pulled-in sales from future quarters to make it seem like the company was meeting expectations and, if so, whether the company had been sufficiently transparent in its investor communications," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in PROCEPT and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now »

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the PROCEPT case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding PROCEPT should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP