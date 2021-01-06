Process Analyzer (Liquid & Gas) Market with COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025: Growing Demand for Process Analyzers in Emerging Markets Such as India and China

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Analyzer Market With COVID-19 Impact, By Liquid Analyzer (MLSS, TOC, pH, Liquid Density, Conductivity, Dissolved Oxygen), Gas Analyzer (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Moisture, Toxic Gas, Hydrogen Sulfide), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Process Analyzer Market is Projected to Grow from USD 6.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5%



The growth of the process analyzer market is driven by rising demand for water and wastewater treatment, increase use of process analyzer in drug safety, and fiscal policy measures by regional financial institutions to boost the process analyzer market during the COVID-19 crisis.



COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of industries may have a considerable direct impact on the process analyzer market.



The MLSS analyzer in the liquid analyzer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The MLSS analyzer segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of MLSS analyzers across the water & wastewater, refining, pulp & paper, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. MLSS analyzers measure the mixed liquor suspended solids concentration of an activated-sludge treatment process in sewage or industrial wastewater treatment facilities. These analyzers are mostly used in the disposal plants, livestock and excrement treatment plants, industrial wastewater, and water disposal industries



The pharmaceuticals industry is projected to account for the largest share of the process analyzer market during the forecast period.



The pharmaceuticals industry is expected to account for the largest market share and highest CAGR during the forecast period. Process analyzers are an integral part of pharma product manufacturing processes. The pharmaceuticals industry has to maintain product quality and follow rules and regulations for medicinal drugs, necessitating the wide use of liquid analyzers, especially in pandemic times. These factors give an impetus to the growth of the process analyzer market in the pharmaceuticals industry.



APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



APAC and North America are the leaders in terms of the adoption of IoT, and the process analyzer market in these regions is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. In APAC, the deployment of process analyzers and solutions is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period in China, India, and Japan.



The market in APAC is growing rapidly owing to the large-scale advancements and technological innovations in the manufacturing industry; this necessitates the use of process analyzer solutions. Most key global manufacturers from different industries have shifted their manufacturing units to APAC due to the low labor costs and easy availability of a skilled workforce.



China was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the resultant shutdowns and supply chain disruptions dealt a major blow to the economic activities in APAC. Various countries in the region have undertaken economic reforms to revive their economy; this is expected to give an impetus to the growth of the process analyzer market in APAC.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rising Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment

Increasing Use of Process Analyzers in Drug Safety

Fiscal Policy Measures by Regional Financial Institutions to Boost Process Analyzer Market During COVID-19 Crisis

Restraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals

High Infrastructure Cost

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Process Analyzers in Emerging Markets Such as India and China

Challenges

Lockdowns and Social Distancing May Restrict Commercial Trade Growth in Coming Months

Need for Continuous Support and Maintenance of Installed Analyzers

Value Chain Analysis



Ecosystem



Pricing Analysis



Market Regulations



Patent Analysis



Use Cases

Liquid Density Meter Used in French Hydro Electric Power Plant to Prevent Plant Shutdown

Ftir Toxic Gas Analyzer Used by Occupational Health Specialist from Wisconsin , the US to Identify Potential Risk for Workers

Technology Trends

Ai and IoT

Automatic Sampler

