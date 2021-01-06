Process Analyzer (Liquid & Gas) Market with COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025: Growing Demand for Process Analyzers in Emerging Markets Such as India and China
Jan 06, 2021, 06:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Analyzer Market With COVID-19 Impact, By Liquid Analyzer (MLSS, TOC, pH, Liquid Density, Conductivity, Dissolved Oxygen), Gas Analyzer (Oxygen, Carbon Dioxide, Moisture, Toxic Gas, Hydrogen Sulfide), Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Process Analyzer Market is Projected to Grow from USD 6.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 8.1 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5%
The growth of the process analyzer market is driven by rising demand for water and wastewater treatment, increase use of process analyzer in drug safety, and fiscal policy measures by regional financial institutions to boost the process analyzer market during the COVID-19 crisis.
COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of industries may have a considerable direct impact on the process analyzer market.
The MLSS analyzer in the liquid analyzer segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The MLSS analyzer segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of MLSS analyzers across the water & wastewater, refining, pulp & paper, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical industries. MLSS analyzers measure the mixed liquor suspended solids concentration of an activated-sludge treatment process in sewage or industrial wastewater treatment facilities. These analyzers are mostly used in the disposal plants, livestock and excrement treatment plants, industrial wastewater, and water disposal industries
The pharmaceuticals industry is projected to account for the largest share of the process analyzer market during the forecast period.
The pharmaceuticals industry is expected to account for the largest market share and highest CAGR during the forecast period. Process analyzers are an integral part of pharma product manufacturing processes. The pharmaceuticals industry has to maintain product quality and follow rules and regulations for medicinal drugs, necessitating the wide use of liquid analyzers, especially in pandemic times. These factors give an impetus to the growth of the process analyzer market in the pharmaceuticals industry.
APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
APAC and North America are the leaders in terms of the adoption of IoT, and the process analyzer market in these regions is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. In APAC, the deployment of process analyzers and solutions is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period in China, India, and Japan.
The market in APAC is growing rapidly owing to the large-scale advancements and technological innovations in the manufacturing industry; this necessitates the use of process analyzer solutions. Most key global manufacturers from different industries have shifted their manufacturing units to APAC due to the low labor costs and easy availability of a skilled workforce.
China was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, and the resultant shutdowns and supply chain disruptions dealt a major blow to the economic activities in APAC. Various countries in the region have undertaken economic reforms to revive their economy; this is expected to give an impetus to the growth of the process analyzer market in APAC.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Water and Wastewater Treatment
- Increasing Use of Process Analyzers in Drug Safety
- Fiscal Policy Measures by Regional Financial Institutions to Boost Process Analyzer Market During COVID-19 Crisis
Restraints
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
- High Infrastructure Cost
Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Process Analyzers in Emerging Markets Such as India and China
Challenges
- Lockdowns and Social Distancing May Restrict Commercial Trade Growth in Coming Months
- Need for Continuous Support and Maintenance of Installed Analyzers
Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Pricing Analysis
Market Regulations
Patent Analysis
Use Cases
- Liquid Density Meter Used in French Hydro Electric Power Plant to Prevent Plant Shutdown
- Ftir Toxic Gas Analyzer Used by Occupational Health Specialist from Wisconsin, the US to Identify Potential Risk for Workers
Technology Trends
- Ai and IoT
- Automatic Sampler
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Ametek
- Anton Paar
- Applied Analytics
- Berthold Technologies
- Bopp & Reuther
- Comet Analytics
- Eltra
- Emerson
- Endress+Hauser
- Gow Mac Instruments
- Hach
- Horiba
- Integrated Sensing Systems
- Jumo
- Kyoto Electronics
- LAR
- Lemis Baltic
- Mettler-Toledo
- Michell Instruments
- Omega Engineering
- Rototherm
- SartoriUS
- Schmidt+Haensch
- Sensotech
- Shimadzu
- Siemens
- Sinar Technology
- Skalar
- Suez
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- TOC Systems
- UIC
- Vega Grieshaber
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zeqrx9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets