Processed Seafood Market to grow by USD 47.01 Bn by 2026, High Demand Of Protein Rich And Ready-to-eat Seafood to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The processed seafood market size is poised to grow by USD 47.01 bn during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 5.94% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood, and increasing raw seafood prices have led to a consumer shift towards processed seafood products, and growing domestic demand will offer immense growth opportunities.
However, the growing popularity of vegan seafood, stringent government regulations and guidelines, and water pollution emerging as a threat to marine life will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Processed Seafood Market Segmentation
- Product
- Frozen Seafood
- Canned Seafood
- Smoked Seafood
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Processed Seafood Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our processed seafood market report covers the following areas:
- Processed Seafood Market size
- Processed Seafood Market trends
- Processed Seafood Market industry analysis
This study identifies the high demand for protein-rich and ready-to-eat seafood as one of the prime reasons driving the processed seafood market growth during the next few years.
Processed Seafood Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Processed Seafood Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Processed Seafood Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- bioMerieux SA
- GEA Group AG
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- Kyokuyo Co. Ltd.
- Marel Group
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Mowi ASA
- Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG
- Thai Union Group PCL
- The Middleby Corp.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,
offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
Processed Seafood Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist processed seafood market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the processed seafood market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the processed seafood market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of processed seafood market vendors
Related Reports:
Poultry Brooders, Feeders, and Waterers Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The poultry brooders, feeders, and waterers market is projected to grow by USD 17.86 billion with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.
Soy Flour Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The soy flour market share is expected to increase by USD 852.84 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%.
|
Processed Seafood Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$47.01 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.37
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, France, Germany, China, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
bioMerieux SA, GEA Group AG, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kyokuyo Co. Ltd., Marel Group, Mitsubishi Corp., Mowi ASA, Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG, Thai Union Group PCL, and The Middleby Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Frozen seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Canned seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Smoked seafood - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- bioMerieux SA
- GEA Group AG
- John Bean Technologies Corp.
- Kyokuyo Co. Ltd.
- Marel Group
- Mitsubishi Corp.
- Mowi ASA
- Nordischer Maschinenbau Rud. Baader GmbH + Co. KG
- Thai Union Group PCL
- The Middleby Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
