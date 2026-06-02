Proffy Corporation's EMPEG Joins DTEA as Founding Member

Bringing Revolutionary Video Compression Technology to the World's Leading Data Transmission Organizations

Software-Only Infrastructure Layer Delivers Significant Reductions in Video File Size Across Any MPEG-Standard Workflow — With Zero Disruption

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Proffy Corporation, developer of EMPEG, today announced its founding membership in the Data Transmission Efficiency Association (DTEA), a premier global member organization dedicated to advancing the science and practice of data transmission efficiency. DTEA unites the world's most forward-thinking companies whose operations depend on the reliable, high-performance transmission of data at scale.

A New Standard in Video Transmission Efficiency

EMPEG is a software-only infrastructure efficiency layer engineered to dramatically reduce the size of video files for both transmission and storage. Designed with compatibility at its core, EMPEG integrates seamlessly with any MPEG-standard codec or encoder currently in use — requiring no changes to existing pipelines, hardware, or operational workflows. Organizations can adopt EMPEG with complete confidence that their current processes will continue uninterrupted.

As a founding member of the DTEA, Proffy Corporation is committed to making EMPEG's efficiency advantages available to the association's entire membership — empowering DTEA member companies to transmit and store video data at a fraction of today's cost and bandwidth requirements. "We will enable savings and efficiency to and through all members of DTEA," stated Dr. Milan Prokin, Founder and Inventor, EMPEG / Proffy Corporation

About the Data Transmission Efficiency Association (DTEA)

The DTEA is a global member organization that brings together the world's most innovative and data-intensive enterprises to collaborate on advancing data transmission efficiency. Its membership represents the cutting edge of industries where performance, bandwidth, and transmission reliability are mission-critical.

About Proffy Corporation

Proffy Corporation is the developer and owner of EMPEG, a breakthrough software-only video efficiency technology. EMPEG operates as an infrastructure layer that provides current-generation codecs and encoders with a decisive compression advantage — reducing video file sizes for transmission and storage without requiring any modification to existing workflows or systems. Proffy Corporation's mission is to deliver measurable efficiency gains to every organization that depends on video data.

Media Contact

Paul Crosby

[email protected]

917.657.4457

SOURCE DTEA