Progress Residential Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Progress Residential, one of the nation's leading providers of property management services for single-family rental homes, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fourth consecutive year.

"This recognition is driven entirely by employee feedback, which is what makes it so meaningful," said Charlotte Daugherty, chief people officer for Progress Residential. "It reflects the experiences our team members have and the trust we continue to build by listening and following through. That feedback helps shape how we strengthen our culture across the organization."

The certification highlights how a strong employee experience translates into the service residents receive, shaping how teams operate and deliver across the communities Progress serves.

"I've had the chance to spend time with teams across the country, and what stands out is the pride they take in their work and the way they show up for each other," said Dave Feldman, CEO of Progress Residential. "You can feel it when you're with them. That's what carries through to the experience we deliver to our residents and the communities they call home. I'm incredibly proud of that."

According to Great Place To Work research, high-trust workplaces are linked to stronger retention, greater innovation and higher overall performance, reinforcing the connection between employee experience and business outcomes.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Progress Residential stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About Progress Residential

Progress Residential is a leading provider of property management services for tens of thousands of rental homes in more than 30 markets across the US. We use data and technology and continuously identify opportunities to innovate and invest in the leasing and living experience for the residents we serve. Progress is proud to play a critical role in the housing ecosystem, expanding access to secure and stable housing and empowering residents to live in communities of their choice.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

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SOURCE Progress Residential