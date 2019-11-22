ProHEALTH Care Expands Pediatric Department And Welcomes Two New Physicians, Louis Rigos DO, MPH And Ari Goldsmith MD, FAAP

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProHEALTH Care, the largest, independent, physician-run healthcare organization in the nation, expands its pediatric department with the addition of two new subspecialty physicians, Louis Rigos, DO, MPH, pediatric cardiologist and Ari Goldsmith, MD, FAAP, pediatric otolaryngologist. The additions of Dr. Rigos and Dr. Goldsmith mark ProHEALTH Care's commitment to providing patients of all ages with better access to quality care.

"When a child gets sick, parents don't want to spend time worrying about when and how they're going to book an appointment with the right specialist," said Zeyad Baker, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of ProHEALTH Care. "A pediatrician with a subspecialty allows for a quicker and often more accurate diagnosis so treatment can start sooner. Our mission is to provide better access to care and pediatric specialists help us deliver on that promise."

Dr. Rigos is Board Certified in pediatrics and is fellowship trained in pediatric cardiology. Dr. Rigos diagnoses and treats conditions such as congenital and acquired heart disease and arrhythmia. He also offers ambulatory cardiology services for patients as young as newborns.

"Having a child with a heart problem can be very scary for parents and kids," said Dr. Baker. "Dr. Rigos' compassionate approach coupled with his cardiac expertise and state-of-the-art office provides families with the comfort and exceptional medical care they need. In addition to the clinical needs of the patient, Dr. Rigos believes it is important to address the concerns of their parents, and strives to ensure parents understand their child's cardiac healthcare every step of the way."

Dr. Rigos' office accommodates same-day appointments when possible, and is equipped with cutting-edge echocardiography machines and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring. This technology focuses on providing a comprehensive and detailed diagnosis of congenital heart disease—helping young patients receive the care they require with accuracy and precision.

Dr. Goldsmith is a well-known name in pediatric ENT (Ear Nose & Throat Specialist, also known as an Otolaryngologist). Nationally recognized for his expertise and compassionate bedside manner, Dr. Goldsmith is board certified and fellowship trained in pediatric otolaryngology. With more than 25 years of experience caring for infants and children, Dr. Goldsmith provides full hearing services, voice evaluation, and all other aspects of pediatric ear, nose and throat treatments for patients and their families.

Dr. Goldsmith cares for a multitude of symptoms including allergies, hearing loss, hoarseness, otitis media, sinusitis, sleep apnea and disturbed sleep, tongue-tie, and tonsillitis.

"Dr. Goldsmith is renowned in his field and has extensive experience in pediatric otolaryngology," said Dr. Baker. "In addition to contributing to numerous publications, he is a compassionate physician who understands the specific needs of children."

Dr. Goldsmith can be reached at (516) 622-3490 and Dr. Rigos can be reached at (516) 622-6052 for appointments, clinical questions or patient referrals.

About ProHEALTH Care

Established in 1997, ProHEALTH Care is the largest, independent, physician-run, healthcare organization in the nation. As a premier healthcare organization on the forefront of change in the industry, ProHEALTH Care is reinventing the healthcare delivery model. Physician-led, professionally managed, data-driven and patient-centered, ProHEALTH Care gives its more than one million patients the care they need, when and where they need it. With more than 1,000 clinicians in 300 locations throughout Greater New York and New Jersey, ProHEALTH Care utilizes the most innovative, state-of-the-art technology, and evidence-based practices.

ProHEALTH Care offers a full range of healthcare services including Urgent, Primary, and Specialty Care. ProHEALTH Care has been recognized by Crain's as the largest non-hospital based physician group in the New York Metro area, and by Becker's Hospital Review as one of the most innovative healthcare systems in the nation.

