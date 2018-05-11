Project Management for Pharma Professionals Course: London, United Kingdom - December 6th-7th, 2018

The leading project management course designed specifically for the bio/pharma Industry - also applicable to those in medical device and animal health industries.

Drug and device development is a complex process which needs effective project management. With ever increasing pressures to complete the development of drugs and medical devices in ever shorter timescales, the use of project management can provide essential tools and techniques to achieve this. Indeed effective project management can be a key factor to successful completion of bringing a drug or medical device to market - as demonstrated by the FDA critical path initiative.

This interactive course has been designed to provide you with a thorough understanding of project management skills, including both technical and interpersonal skills. You will be provided with an integrated project tool kit which can easily be used to improve the success of existing or future projects.

Interactive sessions applying techniques to a simulated case study and your own projects The course will include a number of sessions where you will be able to apply some of the techniques to a simulated pharmaceutical case study as well as your own projects.

Therefore, you are encouraged to bring a current real project you are involved in or will be working on - to which you can apply some of the concepts and techniques. There is no need to disclose any confidential information about your project.

This interactive course will:

Provide you with an In-depth Understanding of Project Management Tools and Techniques to Use in the Bio/Pharma Industry

Enable you to Incorporate the Project Management Processes into Everyday Working Practices and in your Current Projects

Understand How to Blend Together Both the Technical Aspects of Project Management and the Essential Interpersonal Skills

Examine the Competencies Appropriate for an Effective Project Manager

Share Best Practice Project Management Approaches

Discuss How to get the Best Results in a Project Team Environment

Who Should Attend:



Drug or Device Development

Project Management

Project Management Office

Clinical Research/Clinical Operations/Clinical Trials

Medical Affairs

Quality Assurance

Regulatory Affairs

Pharmacovigilance

IT

Data Management

Biostatistics

Pre-Clinical Development

Manufacturing

Marketing

Study Sites

Research Institutions and academic research

Regulatory Authorities

Agenda:



Programme Day One



What is a Project / Project Management in the Bio/Pharma Industry?

Defining the key characteristics of project management and their importance to the bio/pharma industry

Using a project management process for improving the success of your own projects

Sharing experiences and lessons learned from previous bio/pharma projects

Setting Clear Project Objectives and Defining the Scope of Bio/Pharma Projects

Aligning the project objectives with the strategic and financial business objectives

Defining the result, the cost and the time

Understanding the importance of having an overall strategy for your projects

Detailed Project Planning of Bio/pharma Projects

Identifying the key project activities using a Work Breakdown Structure (WBS)

Allocate responsibilities using the responsibility matrix

Planning a realistic schedule using Gantt analysis and setting clear milestones

Budget planning, Communication plan, Quality plan

Implementing risk management and contingency planning for your project

Experiences of project management software and tracking systems

Project Implementation and Control for your Projects

Identifying the possible causes of problems in bio/pharmaceutical projects

Effective communication and how to manage stakeholders

Overcoming enablers and constraints of your projects

Implementing project control and reporting systems

Monitoring project activities and performance

Programme Day Two



Project Implementation and Control Continued



Project Review and Closure



Close the project

Identifying the critical success factors and learning from mistakes

Bio/Pharma Leadership Skills

Defining the role and skills of effective pharma project leaders

Improving your interpersonal skills as a leader

Motivate to Achieve Project Milestones

Understand how to motivate different people and what motivates your project team

Completion of a self-evaluation questionnaire

Building Bio/Pharma Project Teams

How to modify your leadership style to get the best results in a project team environment

Building a high performance team

Project Communication and Cross-Cultural Communication skills

Effective communication and how to gain project buy-in

Preventing and overcoming misunderstandings and dealing with conflict

Communicating effectively with the project stakeholders including cross culturally

Project Time Management

Identifying and managing common time wasting activities in your projects

Maximising your prime time to improve your personal performance

Personal Action Planning

