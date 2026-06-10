Project World Cup Spotlight Officially Launches International Campaign: "The World Is Watching"

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Project World Cup Spotlight (PWCS), in collaboration with the 50501 Movement, Visibility Brigade, and a growing coalition of organizations, officially launched an international campaign calling on the global community to look beyond the stadiums and examine the human rights realities unfolding throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup host nations.

Project World Cup Spotlight - The World Is Watching Project World Cup Spotlight - The World is Watching

Centered on the message "The World Is Watching," the campaign will activate throughout World Cup host cities, utilizing peaceful public actions, community engagement, storytelling, artistic expression, and media outreach to elevate conversations about human rights, migration, family separation, civil liberties, environmental justice, and democratic values.

Project World Cup Spotlight highlights a powerful contrast emerging as the tournament approaches. Athletes, coaches, support staff, media personnel, and official team representatives from around the world are being welcomed into the United States to participate in the world's largest sporting event. Their entry is facilitated, protected, and celebrated.

At the same time, many immigrant families, asylum seekers, mixed-status households, international visitors, and long-term residents continue to face detention, deportation, family separation, visa restrictions, and heightened immigration enforcement.

"The World Cup represents the very best of international exchange, culture, and human connection," said Kimberly Diemert, Founder of Project World Cup Spotlight. "Yet while the world's athletes are welcomed to cross borders in pursuit of their dreams, countless families are living with uncertainty, fear, and separation from the people they love. We believe this global moment presents an opportunity to celebrate the game while also recognizing the dignity and humanity of every person whose story deserves to be seen and heard."

Through coordinated actions in host cities, Project World Cup Spotlight, the 50501 Movement, Visibility Brigade, and local partner organizations will work to ensure that stories of affected communities remain visible throughout the tournament. Organizers emphasize that the campaign is not directed against athletes, fans, teams, or the World Cup itself. Rather, it seeks to use one of the most-watched events in human history to amplify voices and communities that might otherwise remain unseen.

"The World Cup gives us a global stage to demonstrate how American citizens are actively engaged in resisting tyranny through peaceful, non-violent tactics, which fall squarely within the First Amendment rights of the U.S. Constitution," said Dana Glazer, a leader of the Visibility Brigade movement.

The campaign invites supporters around the world to participate through peaceful actions, public art, community events, storytelling, and social media engagement. Organizers encourage participants to embrace the campaign's central message and remind the world that international attention brings with it an opportunity for reflection, accountability, and meaningful dialogue.

As billions prepare to watch the world's biggest sporting event, the campaign's message remains clear:

THE WORLD IS WATCHING.

Media Contact

Kimberly Diemert

Project World Cup Spotlight

+1 (216) 217-3810

[email protected]

SOURCE Project World Cup Spotlight