ProjectLeo Launches AI Patient Advocate App to Help Patients Navigate the Healthcare System

The first independent AI platform built to serve patients and caregivers alone.

Built for patients, by patients.

CHICAGO, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProjectLeo, today launched its AI patient advocacy app on the App Store, giving patients and caregivers a 24/7 independent advocate to navigate appointments, understand medical records, fight insurance denials, and make sense of a healthcare system built for institutions, not individuals.

The app is available now on iOS, following a Spring 2026 beta with real patients.

ProjectLeo's AI, Leo, operates across six advocacy modes — Navigator, Ally, Educator, Analyst, Coordinator, and Wellness Coach — giving patients plain-language summaries of their medical records, help preparing for appointments, support appealing insurance denials, and bill review, all from one app.

Leo connects to patient health records through FHIR-compliant integrations via Fasten Health, supports voice mode with real-time translation, and stores nothing without patient consent. Patient data is never sold to insurers, hospital systems, or pharmaceutical companies.

The app is available in two tiers: Essentials at $29/month and Pro at $49/month. Patients on Medicaid, SNAP, or other government assistance can apply for the Healthcare Access Program — Essentials is free, and Pro is $15/month for qualifying patients.

ProjectLeo handles the entire advocacy layer — records, appointments, insurance appeals, bill review, and care coordination — longitudinally, across virtually every provider a patient sees.

"I spent years watching people get left behind by a system that was never designed with them in mind," said Charlie Alfarah, MEd, CDP®, Founder and CEO of ProjectLeo. "I built ProjectLeo because no one should have to navigate their healthcare alone. Leo is built for the patient in the waiting room who doesn't understand why their claim was denied — or what to do next."

U.S. health spending reached $5.3 trillion in 2024. Of that, $25.7 billion went to denied-claim appeals alone, absorbed by patients and providers. 4 in 10 U.S. adults had debt from medical or dental bills in 2022. Black patients are referred to fewer specialists than White patients with the same number of primary care visits. The system is expensive, unequal, and designed for institutions. ProjectLeo is built for the patients and caregivers lost in the maze of the healthcare system.

ProjectLeo is available now on the App Store at projectleo.ai. Subscriptions start at $29/month.

About ProjectLeo

ProjectLeo is an AI-powered patient advocacy platform headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 2025 by Charlie Alfarah, MEd, CDP® — a Certified Diversity Professional with a background in health sciences, pharmacy operations, and enterprise DEI leadership. ProjectLeo gives patients and caregivers an independent advocate that works for them alone. Leo, the AI inside the app, operates across six advocacy modes and connects to FHIR-compliant health records. ProjectLeo does not sell patient data to insurers, hospital systems, or pharmaceutical companies. For more information, visit projectleo.ai.

Media Contact

Charlie Alfarah, MEd, CDP

[email protected]

312.883.4595

projectleo.ai

SOURCE ProjectLeo LLC