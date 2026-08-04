PROLOGIS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF COMMON STOCK OFFERING

SAN FRANCISCO, August 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) (the "Company" or "Prologis") announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting estimated transaction expenses, are expected to be approximately $2.1 billion. The offering is expected to close on August 5, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as the underwriters for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option, exercisable in whole or in part from time to time, to purchase up to an additional 2,250,000 shares of the Company's common stock solely to cover overallotments in connection with the offering.

The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds from this offering to its operating partnership, which intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to fund potential acquisitions such as SEGRO plc ("SEGRO"). There can be no assurance that the Company will complete the SEGRO combination on the proposed terms, on the anticipated timeline, or at all.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted. All of the shares of common stock are being offered pursuant to the Company's effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, a copy of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by emailing [email protected] and [email protected]; BofA Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 or by emailing [email protected]; or by visiting the EDGAR database on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

ABOUT PROLOGIS

The world runs on logistics. At Prologis, we don't just lead the industry, we define it. We create the intelligent infrastructure that powers global commerce, seamlessly connecting the digital and physical worlds. From agile supply chains to clean energy solutions, our ecosystems help your business move faster, operate smarter and grow sustainably. With unmatched scale, innovation and expertise, Prologis is a category of one–not just shaping the future of logistics but building what comes next.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact our financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," and "estimates" including variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future—including statements relating to the combination with SEGRO, rent and occupancy growth, acquisition and development activity, including data center developments and power procurement related thereto, contribution and disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, expectations regarding new lines of business, our debt, capital structure and financial position, our ability to earn revenues from co-investment ventures, form new co-investment ventures and the availability of capital in existing or new co-investment ventures—are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and, therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) international, national, regional and local economic and political climates and conditions; (ii) changes in global financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our and SEGRO's properties; (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, including those specific to data center development and the integration of the operations of significant real estate portfolios; (v) maintenance of Real Estate Investment Trust status, tax structuring and changes in income tax laws and rates; (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that Prologis and SEGRO maintain and their credit ratings; (vii) risks related to Prologis' and SEGRO's investments in and management of their co-investment ventures, including our ability to establish new co-investment ventures; (viii) risks of doing business internationally, including currency risks; (ix) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters; (x) risks related to global pandemics; (xi) Prologis' and SEGRO's ability to complete the combination on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties relating to satisfying the conditions to the combination; (xii) the effect of the combination on the ability of Prologis and SEGRO to operate their respective businesses and retain and hire key personnel and to maintain favorable business relationships; (xiii) failure to realize the expected benefits or synergies of the combination; (xiv) significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; (xv) the risk of shareholder litigation in connection with the combination, including resulting expense or delay; (xvi) the risk that SEGRO's business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; (xvii) risks related to future opportunities and plans for the combined company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance; (xviii) risks related to the market value of the Prologis common stock to be issued in the combination, including foreign currency exchange rates; (xix) other risks related to the completion of the combination and actions related thereto; and (xx) those additional factors discussed under Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Prologis' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in subsequent documents filed with the SEC by us under the heading "Risk Factors." We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this document except as may be required by law.

SOURCE Prologis, Inc.